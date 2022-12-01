Woodbury County Board still looking at local pipeline reviewing processes

SIOUX CITY — After directing staff to create setback distances for CO2 pipelines, the Board of Supervisors received an update on the work.

Dan Priestley, the zoning coordinator, updated the Board Tuesday regarding a zoning commission meeting on the topic which ended in no setbacks at this time. He said the commission prefers the process currently in place.

In response to Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solutions projects bringing pipelines throughout Woodbury County, the Board of Supervisors requested local rules in place to protect from hazards.

Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is working to acquire 20.5 miles of pipeline through Woodbury County running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill.

Dallas-based Navigator Heartland Greenway is also working to acquire 26.6 miles of land for their proposed pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

The commission held a public hearing Monday to consider the establishment of separation requirements, consultation zones, planning areas, emergency response and hazard mitigation requirements, and abandonment and removal of hazardous pipelines.

There is already a process in Woodbury County for the review of pipeline projects through zoning conditional use permitting.

The conditional use permit on its own is a “catch-all,” Priestley said, that requires county staff, the zoning commission and the board of adjustment to look at the application and reach out to all stakeholders in the process.

The staff presented a setback distance of 330 feet from occupied structures and residential areas, and 50 feet for industrial and commercial zones.

The Board of Supervisors directed staff to create CO2 pipeline setback distances in October, following the lead of Shelby County. Board Chair Keith Radig said at the time he would like a local ordinance with a 500-foot setback with language that it will not supersede federal law.

At that time, Priestley said there were three possible options for the county to pursue. He believed the best option was the use of the zoning ordinance and additional language to the conditional use permit.

Priestley said staff and the zoning commission compiled a report of 45 pages that referenced different studies on CO2 and the hazards. He said the Emergency Response Guidebook – used by first responders for disasters – has an initial response of 330 feet.

“If the setback was at that point, it would likely increase the (emergency) response,” he said.

Priestley said community members who attended the commission meeting were vocal against allowing pipelines in Woodbury County.

Priestley said once the conditional use permit was explained to the community members, they understood the proposed process better.

The zoning commissioners brought up concerns about how the setbacks would impact the county, Priestley said. One concern was that there would be a corridor of space surrounding the pipeline that would restrict property owners.

Priestley said the commission prefers the conditional use permit as the primary scrutiny of pipeline projects.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor asked if that would require any action by the board. Priestley said the conditional use process falls under the zoning commission and board of adjustment.

“There is no involvement from the board of supervisors,” he said.

He added the supervisors could write a resolution with possible questions for companies that would apply for a conditional use permit.

Doyle Turner, Moville, said the Monday crowd wanted more restrictions than what the staff was recommending. At the end of the meeting, he said, the crowd felt represented by the zoning board and understood the points made by staff.