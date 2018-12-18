SIOUX CITY -- Even though there are concerns on how tightly it will be enforced, Lawton Mayor Dale Erickson on Tuesday praised a broadened county proposal requiring large trucks to use a quieter braking mechanism at many busy highway spots.
Erickson said he hopes truckers comply, since so-called “Jake brake” usage can be really loud. His home lies a few blocks from U.S. Highway 20 as it bisects Lawton.
"There are many times I get rattled out of bed at night. It shakes the whole house," Erickson said.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra said city officials from Lawton and Salix had requested the county adopt the measure, which occurred in the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting by unanimous vote Tuesday. None of the five supervisors explained their votes, but they had discussed the merits of the ordinance in two prior meetings.
The measure updates an existing 2006 ordinance prohibiting the use of compression brakes, making it applicable in more places. Violations in the eight specified portions of the county, including areas near Sioux City, Moville and Lawton, would result in a $100 penalty.
Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said county residents have complained about noisy braking by semi trucks passing through towns, so the proposed so-called “Jake brake” ordinance could potentially silence loud braking on some highways such as U.S. Highway 20.
The ordinance makes it unlawful for drivers to use a means of braking that "results in excessive, loud, unusual or explosive noise" from a vehicle.
Compression brakes are used on large diesel-powered straight trucks and semis to slow the vehicle without activating air or hydraulic brakes.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew in late November blasted the proposal in a social media post, tweeting, "Oh please! Who is enforcing an unenforceable ordinance? What will determine writing the citation, because we hear a jake brake! I'm throwing the flag on that one! Least of our worries!"
Nahra said truck drivers like to use compression brakes when slowing down, because it "saves wear and tear on mechanical brakes, but does result in a large amount of noise generated by the truck, as the engine compression brakes are activated."
The ordinance becomes effective once signs are soon posted on highway areas where the brakes could not be used.