Woodbury County budget amended for $1.4M in new spending

SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved $1.43 million in changes to the previously set fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

The board also approved funding sources for the amendment of $2.17 million.

This is one of the smaller annual budget adjustments in years, County Finance Director Dennis Butler said.

The largest change to the budget was to county conservation for land acquisition of $846,205.

Conservation purchased 240 acres of land southwest of Oto for the Oak Ridge Conservation Area. This acquisition brings the area to 2,148.5 contiguous acres and brings the total area of the conservation area to more than 2,300 acres of prairie, timber and ridge lines.

The addition is being funded by grants totaling $862,500 -- a $777,500 Resource Enhancement and Protection, or REAP, grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and $90,000 in grants from Pheasants Forever and the North American Waterfowl Conservation Act.

Conservation also had an $18,000 increase for gas, oil, electric light and power, and $12,000 for promotional activities. The promotional activities are being funded by a donation and the $18,000 is to be funded by cash reserves.

Secondary roads had an increase of $360,000 funded by cash reserves and carryover reserves for granular and asphalt pavement repair.

Various departments had revenue increases as well. The sheriff’s department had an increase of $11,000 for the sale of a vehicle. Secondary roads had an increase of $350,000 from local option sales tax and $373,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

No community members spoke at the public hearing and the board approved the amendment unanimously.

The board approved a $73 million budget for the FY23 budget in March.

