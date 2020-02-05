Woodbury County budget could borow money for Little Sioux Park, $500K data system

The other proposed county projects were not denied, but will be considered again at a later meeting. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said a CIP of $979,000 will tentatively be set, with about $800,000 of the spending to be determined in the latter half of 2020.

"This is a moving target. You've got six months or so to think about all of these," Butler said.

For the last several years the county has typically borrowed from $800,000 to $1.5 million annually to fund larger expenditures in a Capital Improvement Plan.

Regarding the new records management data system for law enforcement, Maj. Todd Wieck said, "information that takes many minutes to find currently can be found in a fraction of the time," while digital information such as pictures cannot be transmitted or stored in the present system. The proposal is that the county and SCPD would each pay $500,000 towards the $1 million combined expense.

"It is an expensive update," Butler said.

The county conservation board said asphalt for the roads is needed due to substantial cracking within Little Sioux Park, on roads that were originally paved in 1976 and 1997.