Woodbury County budget could borrow money for Little Sioux Park, $500K data system

The other proposed county projects were not denied, but will be considered again at a later meeting. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said a CIP of $979,000 will tentatively be set, with about $840,000 of the spending to be determined in the latter half of 2020.

"This is a moving target. You've got six months or so to think about all of these," Butler said.

For the last several years the county has typically borrowed from $800,000 to $1.5 million annually to fund larger expenditures in a Capital Improvement Plan.

Regarding the new records management data system for law enforcement, Maj. Todd Wieck said, "information that takes many minutes to find currently can be found in a fraction of the time," while digital information such as pictures cannot be transmitted or stored in the present system. The proposal is that the county and SCPD would each pay $500,000 towards the $1 million combined expense.

"It is an expensive update," Butler said.

