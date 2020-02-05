Woodbury County budget could borrow money for Little Sioux Park, $500K data system

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took a wait-and-see approach on whether to approve expenditures of $500,000 for a law enforcement data system and $600,000 for paving roads in Little Sioux Park in next year's budget.
In one of the last three expected weekly meetings toward reaching a final plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, the supervisors on Tuesday considered large projects that could be included in the Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.
Those larger expenditures under consideration included $123,000 for building repairs at The Security Institute located on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, $500,000 for a new data system to be used by the sheriff's office and Sioux City Police Department, $250,000 for a county courthouse heating and air conditioning overhaul and $25,000 for equipment for the county Emergency Services Department.
Of those amounts, the supervisors approved the $25,000 EMS equipment and The Security Institute funding of $123,000, in which the county will be one of three partners in the project to address building settling. WITCC and the city of Sioux City are being asked to provide similar amounts toward the project, in a topic that was also discussed in a city budget meeting Wednesday meeting.
The other proposed county projects were not denied, but will be considered again at a later meeting. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said a CIP of $979,000 will tentatively be set, with about $840,000 of the spending to be determined in the latter half of 2020.
"This is a moving target. You've got six months or so to think about all of these," Butler said.
For the last several years the county has typically borrowed from $800,000 to $1.5 million annually to fund larger expenditures in a Capital Improvement Plan.
Regarding the new records management data system for law enforcement, Maj. Todd Wieck said, "information that takes many minutes to find currently can be found in a fraction of the time," while digital information such as pictures cannot be transmitted or stored in the present system. The proposal is that the county and SCPD would each pay $500,000 towards the $1 million combined expense.
"It is an expensive update," Butler said.
You have free articles remaining.
The county conservation board said asphalt for the roads is needed due to substantial cracking within Little Sioux Park, on roads that were originally paved in 1976 and 1997.
In another major piece that impacts the budget, the supervisors discussed non-union employee wages, which followed the Friday opening proposals from three labor union groups for new wage levels starting July 1, 2020. The supervisors tentatively approved an increase of non-union employee wages of 2.75 percent.
Board Chairman Matthew Ung said he spent most of Friday in fruitful negotiations with other county officials and union representatives. Ung said he expects tentative multi-year agreements from each of the three union groups to be brought back to the next supervisors meeting on Feb. 11 for approval.
Ung recommended the non-union raises be set at 2.75 percent, which is "in line with" the estimated raises that could be approved for union groups. That 2.75 percent raise for non-union employees quickly passed on a 4-0 vote.
Additionally, the supervisors did not approve the request of the County Conservation Board Director to hire three new employees, including a naturalist to handle nature programs. Those votes on those possible hires tied on 2-2 counts, with Ung and Supervisor Keith Radig saying they did not want to add expenses that would raise property taxes in what is estimated to be a $60 million budget.
For the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2019 and runs through through June 30, 2020, the county budget totals $58.2 million, or $2 million above the prior year.
Going into the meeting, the projected levy rate for city residents was $7.23 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same as the existing year. The rural levy rate going into the meeting was $9.77 per $1,000 of value, and the supervisors are moving closer to the current levy in 2019-20 of $9.73.
The supervisors will set the budget by the required date of March 31, after public hearings on March 10 and 31.