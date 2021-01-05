Woodbury County budget talks begin, with aim at $3.4 million gap

SIOUX CITY -- Some Januarys when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors begin talks on setting a new fiscal year budget, they are aiming to close a gap of $2 million in order to forestall a property tax levy rate increase.

This year, the quest is more mammoth, with a gap of $3.4 million, Supervisor Matthew Ung said, so they are looking at a variety of moves, including selling some county land that could go for perhaps $2 million.

"This is going to be an extremely tough budget year," Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said in the Tuesday weekly board meeting, which kicked off the FY2021-22 budget discussions.

That budget, which could cover county revenues and expenses of more than $60 million to operate law enforcement, infrastructure, voting and other functions, must be set by March 31. The supervisors plan to go through each submitted department budget in Tuesday meetings through January, then make final moves on wages and other big decisions towards plugging the budget gap in February meetings.