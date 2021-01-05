Woodbury County budget talks begins, with aim at $3.4 million deficit

Taylor said most people don't even know the county owns that land and annually rents it out for some continuing income. He pitched the prospect of spending about $1,800 to get an appraisal of the plot, as the first step in possibly selling it and putting the money into county coffers in a one-time addition.

"It makes fiscal sense," Taylor said, pointing to a possible selling price of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Supervisor Keith Radig said, "Selling it makes sense. I brought it up four years ago."

Board Chairman Rocky De Wiit voted to spend the money on the appraisal, but added, "I'm not convinced that (selling) this is in our best interest."

The supervisors made a series of other budget moves that were said to trim about $1.4 million from property tax spending in FY 2021-22. Supervisor Matthew Ung said some of those transfers have been done in other recent budgets, so they are not controversial.

Among those steps included transferring $300,000 from the county's share of casino gambling proceeds to a fund that would reduce property taxes, along with dropping the reserves level in two funds.