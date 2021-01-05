Woodbury County budget talks begins, with aim at $3.4 million deficit

SIOUX CITY -- Some Januarys when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors begin talks on setting a new fiscal year budget, they are aiming to close a gap of $2 million in order to forestall a property tax levy rate increase.
This year, the quest is more mammoth, with a gap of $3.4 million, Supervisor Matthew Ung said, so they are looking at a variety of moves, including selling some county land that could go for perhaps $2 million.
"This is going to be an extremely tough budget year," Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said in the Tuesday weekly board meeting, which kicked off the FY2021-22 budget discussions.
That budget, which could cover county revenues and expenses of more than $60 million to operate law enforcement, infrastructure, voting and other functions, must be set by March 31. The supervisors plan to go through each submitted department budget in Tuesday meetings through January, then make final moves on wages and other big decisions towards plugging the budget gap in February meetings.
The five supervisors, who are all Republicans, passed a serious of motions towards paring down the budget gap, although none become official until the final budget vote nearly three months away. One option seeks to sell some land the county owns east of Sioux City, which way back in the late 1800s was a place for poor and mentally ill people to grow crops.
Taylor said most people don't even know the county owns that land and annually rents it out for some continuing income. He pitched the prospect of spending about $1,800 to get an appraisal of the plot, as the first step in possibly selling it and putting the money into county coffers in a one-time addition.
"It makes fiscal sense," Taylor said, pointing to a possible selling price of $1.5 million to $2 million.
Supervisor Keith Radig said, "Selling it makes sense. I brought it up four years ago."
Board Chairman Rocky De Wiit voted to spend the money on the appraisal, but added, "I'm not convinced that (selling) this is in our best interest."
The supervisors made a series of other budget moves that were said to trim about $1.4 million from property tax spending in FY 2021-22. Supervisor Matthew Ung said some of those transfers have been done in other recent budgets, so they are not controversial.
Among those steps included transferring $300,000 from the county's share of casino gambling proceeds to a fund that would reduce property taxes, along with dropping the reserves level in two funds.
The largest dollar figure involved dropping the county allocation to Siouxland District Health Department by $570,000, since that agency's budget has a budget reserve above 40 percent. SDHD Director Kevin Grieme said he had no hard opposition to that budget reduction, but noted that the department is now helping distribute the long-awaited vaccine for the novel coronavirus, "I don't want to hit a wall that means we can't do what we need to be doing."
The current budget that runs through June 30, 2021, amounts to $60.9 million, with a notable component being that the tax levy for both city and rural property owners was again moved lower.
That financial plan is a budget with property tax rates at $7.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city residents and $9.57 per $1,000 for rural residents. The tax rates in the prior 2019-20 year were $7.23 per $1,000 for city residents and $9.73 per $1,000 for rural residents.
The prior year budget totaled $58.2 million, or $2 million above that of the 2018-19 year
After a financial plan with a lower county property tax rate had not been passed in at least 15 years, the supervisors starting with the 2015-16 year set lean budgets to get a lowered levy over four consecutive years for both city residents and rural owners. They didn't get to that benchmark in the 2019-20 fiscal year, as the tax rates were lowered for city residents, but not rural owners, but it was lowered for both segments in 2020-21.
"I have a goal of keeping taxes flat," said Supervisor Justin Wright, the newest supervisor, who is going through his first budget-setting process.