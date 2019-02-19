SIOUX CITY -- The property tax levy for people living in Woodbury County towns is set to go down in the proposed 2019-20 year budget, but the levy will rise for those living in rural areas.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday reached the conclusion of eight weekly meetings for working through proposed department budgets. They had the goal of setting a budget for a fifth year in a row with a lower county property tax levy for all residents, but couldn't quite achieve that.
The supervisors have worked through issues related to a county budget that was proposed at $56.9 million, or $2.3 million more than the current year, when talks began.
After the combined financial moves made over two months to pare costs by $1.6 million and to tap non-property tax county revenues, the upshot is the levy rate paid by city residents will go down, but it will rise for rural landowners, county Finance Director Dennis Butler said.
After moves in the Tuesday meeting, Butler's projection showed the property tax rates at $7.22 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city residents and $9.74 per $1,000 for rural residents. The tax rates in the current year are $7.29 per $1,000 for city residents and $9.53 per $1,000 for rural residents.
Butler said the residents who pay taxes toward the Rural Basic Fund will see a tax levy rise, due to a complicated element involving state funding moving to the county for use in the Secondary Roads Department.
He said the main factor is that due to a rising amount of combined rural property valuation in Woodbury County, which has risen from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion in the new year, the state requires that a higher amount, of $350,000, be levied for the roads department in FY 2020.
"If we don't do that, we lose dollar for dollar from the state....The problem is the system, the mandate," Butler said.
"Because our valuations went up, our levy has to go up as well," Board Chairman Keith Radig said.
The actions taken Tuesday won't be finalized until the supervisors take action on the entire 2019-20 budget, which will take place after a public hearing on March 12. That financial blueprint will cover spending from July 1 through June 30, 2020.