Woodbury County classifies 119 miles of county road as level B

SIOUX CITY – As winter approaches, Woodbury County residents should watch out for new level B road signs.

Woodbury County will now have 119 miles of county roads that are classified as level B and will receive minimal maintenance and no snow plowing.

In October, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to officially place 119 miles of county roads in the level B classification, and install signage to warn the public of the minimal maintenance.

The roads were chosen during the county work on the gravel road improvement project. These roads did not meet the specific criteria for the improvement project which included road use levels, presence of residents, confinement feeding operation or other agribusiness, or classified as a farm to market route.

The new level B roads were originally 69 miles of dirt roads and 59 miles of lesser use gravel roads that already received minimal maintenance.

County Engineer Mark Nahra said sometimes drivers are directed to use these particular roads when following GPS navigation and without the proper warning, could get stuck.

The cost of the project is $46,200 for 231 level B road signs that will be installed by county employees.

The level B ordinance was established in 2004, but no roads were placed in the system.

Nahra said most of the dirt roads that were placed in the level B system would only be able to be upgraded to gravel at a significant cost and would have little gain in service for landowners.

“Lesser used gravel roads could be improved at a lower, but still significant cost, with the addition of adequate gravel to provide a stable road surface,” Nahra said.

Eric Nelson spoke at the supervisors meeting on Tuesday, saying the timing of the new roads being placed within the level B system collided with harvest and 95 percent of the people he spoke with did not know it was occurring.

He expressed concerns regarding the public information on the project. He said in the winter, buses may change routes due to wind direction and snow levels.

As president of Woodbury Central School, he said the transportation department has not been notified of the changes, nor has the Moville Fire and Rescue.

“We’re going to have rescue personal out on roads that they maybe traveled for 30-40 years that all of a sudden aren’t going to be plowed,” he said.

In the initial public hearings, only a few people spoke about the changes, regarding one section of road.

Board Chair Rocky De Witt said the roads within the classification can be amended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0