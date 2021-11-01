Woodbury County committee begins redistricting process

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 census data and new legislative district maps will cause Woodbury County election precincts to change more than they did following the 2010 census.

The temporary Woodbury County Redistricting Commission met for the second time on Monday to discuss the new redistricting plans.

The new legislative plans are expected to be approved by Gov. Kim Reynolds within the week. The county has 60 days to complete the city precincts and 90 days to complete the county supervisor districts.

County Auditor Pat Gill said that, unlike in 2010, there's been a significant enough population change in Woodbury County's census results that the precincts will be altered more than they were a decade ago. It remains unclear how significantly the maps will be changed.

Last year's census pegged Woodbury County's population at 105,941, an increase of more than 3,000 people from the 2010 census results. Most of the county's new residents live in Sioux City.

Gill put together preliminary maps over the weekend, but any committee member or community member can propose a map. The precincts have to take into consideration legislative boundaries, census numbers and corporate boundaries, also known as city limits.

Any city annexations that take place during the redistricting process have to be included up to the time the precincts are approved.

Areas that will see significant changes to the precincts include the Morningside neighborhood and the Sergeant Bluff area. Gill and his staff are still working out minor changes to the maps, he said.

The supervisors’ districts in Woodbury County usually follow the city precincts. While not required, Gill said it is easier for people to see what precincts fall into the district, rather than having to look at a separate map dividing the districts.

Gill said the ideal population for the supervisors’ districts is 21,188, plus or minus 1 percent, or around 212 people.

The commission hopes to finalize the maps around Dec. 1. Each preliminary map the commission views will be public record.

The next meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0