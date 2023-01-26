Woodbury County Compensation Board recommends 7% increase for Auditor, Treasurer and County Attorney, 10% increase for Supervisors

SIOUX CITY – Iowa’s “Back the Blue” bill continues to cause a high wage increase recommendation for the Woodbury County Sheriff. This year the bill led to a recommendation of a 22% increase.

The rest of the wage increases proposed by the Woodbury County Compensation Board on Tuesday are lower than last year but still higher than historically recommended increases.

The compensation board decided to make a recommendation of a 7 percent increase for Auditor Pat Gill, Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and County Attorney James Loomis, a 10 percent increase for the Board of Supervisors and a 22 percent increase for Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

County compensation boards annually recommend salaries for each county elected official. The members are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.

The compensation board’s hands are tied when it comes to the sheriff’s compensation recommendation due to "Back the Blue," a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year. The bill requires compensation boards to set sheriff salaries based on police chief salaries in cities with comparable populations.

"When they did that, they pretty much took away our discretion when it comes to the sheriff [recommendation,]" said Doug Phillips, who represents the sheriff on the compensation board.

Last year, the compensation board recommended a 31.35 percent increase to the sheriff’s salary matching the salary of Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller. The supervisors slashed that to 17.35 percent.

Due to that change, the sheriff would now need to receive a 22 percent raise to match Mueller, Phillips said.

Last year, the compensation board recommended higher-than-normal wage increases for the rest of the elected officials due to a variety of reasons including inflation, historically low wages, and wages of elected officials in comparably-sized counties.

The board recommended a 9 percent increase for the auditor and treasurer and they received a 4.99 percent increase; a 13 percent increase for the attorney who received 7.21; a 22 percent increase for the supervisors who took a zero percent increase.

Current elected official’s salaries are $150,467, for the county attorney, $130,961 for the sheriff, $101,261 for the auditor, $101,260 for the treasurer, $44,100.20 for the supervisor's chairperson and $37,040.70 for the other supervisors.

In 2021, the compensation board recommended a 2.75 percent increase across the board for all elected officials. The comp board recommendation was also 2.75 in 2020 and 2018, with a more complicated percentage proposal for the nine officials in 2019.

The compensation board looked at how the county ranks in size for the state, and then how the elected officials rank for pay in the state.

Woodbury County is ranked sixth in the state for its population. The county attorney is ranked 10th in pay, the auditor and treasurer are ranked fifth in pay, the sheriff is ranked 10th in pay, and the supervisors are ranked 47th in base pay.

The auditor, attorney and treasurer increases of 7 percent is intended to match inflation.

The Board of Supervisors has taken a zero percent raise for the past few years and has taken a lower raise than other county employees every year for the past eight years.

To keep with comparable rankings and jump to sixth in pay, the supervisors would need to take a 38 percent increase.

The compensation board decided to proceed with a 10 percent increase to make it more approachable for the supervisors, as they were in agreement the supervisors would deny a 38 percent increase, the initial recommendation.

One of the supervisor's representatives, Dan Lynde, said if the board continues to take zero percent increase, the suggested raise to keep with comparable boards will continue to get larger and larger.

The recommendation will go in front of the board of supervisors in the coming weeks. The board then has the option to approve the increases as is, increase them or decrease the recommendation by the same percentage for all elected officials. These increases also impact the department's deputies, who get a percentage of the increase.

Last year the compensation board recommendation caused lengthy discussions during the board of supervisors meetings. The board decided to take a zero percent raise in a 3-2 vote.

Supervisors Matthew Ung and Rocky De Witt voted against the decrease, citing inflation and historically low supervisor raises.

Ung said on Tuesday he looks at wages through data, such as the market, economy, comparable counties and ranking in the state. He said the discussion should be objective based on the numbers, not based on personal positions.

Supervisors claim Iowa Code allows the board to separate the supervisor's pay from other elected officials 30 days before approving the compensation board's recommendation. If the board does not separate from the others, all elected officials would be reduced by the same percentage as the supervisor pay.

On Jan. 10 the board attempted to separate their salary increase and take a zero percent increase before the compensation board met. The vote to separate failed 2-2.

The budget will be certified on March 28, giving the board until Feb. 28 to make the separation.