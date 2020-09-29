Woodbury County could have 30 polling places for November election

SIOUX CITY -- About 30 schools and community centers will be the places where Woodbury County voters can cast ballots in person in the Nov. 3 election.
Prior to election day, early voting will begin in Iowa on Oct. 5, whether by mail or in-person at a satellite location.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, the county's chief elections official, said Tuesday the outcome of a county court case on mail voting and statements against the practice by President Donald Trump have soured some people on using that method. He said some county residents are wary of voting at polling places due to coronavirus, while others think the health risks are overstated, so they will have no qualms about voting in person.
"I am dealing with both sides of the spectrum...I have faith in the U.S. Postal Service," Gill said.
Gill spoke about current plans for the election after a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting in which county officials signed off to receive $156,112 in funding to offset costs associated with pulling off the election during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"It is gonna help us a lot, to get through the election in a pretty good financial position," Gill said.
He said a full spending plan has not been set for the money, which is a Planning and Operationalizing Safe and Secure Elections grant, which Gill learned about from the Iowa Secretary of State office. Gill said it likely could be spent on such things as supplies to sanitize polling places and to pay for training of poll workers.
He noted the general election expenses budget had been set before the pandemic impact was known, so the extra funding is a boon. As of Tuesday, there have been 5,566 positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, while the number of deaths in the county stands at 67.
Gill said he's aiming to lead a team to pull off the election in a safe fashion, where he anticipates the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail. He had encouraged mail voting in two special elections, a primary election and for the November election, but a step associated with the latter one resulted in a legal setback for his office.
The Iowa Supreme Court on Sept. 17 denied an appeal by the Woodbury County Auditor's Office, in essence affirming a district court ruling that previously received mail ballot requests for the November election were invalidated. Therefore, people who wanted such ballots have had to begin the process over.
An August ruling by District Court Judge Patrick H. Tott granted a temporary injunction against the auditor's office and invalidated thousands of absentee ballot requests.
The legal battle began in August when President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, the Republican Party of Iowa, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee, took Gill's office to court over the absentee ballot request forms that were sent to registered voters.
At issue was the fact that the absentee ballot request forms had been sent with key voter information -- such as names, dates of birth and voter pin numbers, which few voters have memorized -- filled in. The voter had only to verify that the information was correct, sign the request for a ballot and mail it back to Gill's office.
Of the 57,000 ballot request forms that were sent out, more than 15,200 had returned. Gill said a new mailing has gone out for people to be able to again request early ballots, and about 12,000 requests have been received as of Tuesday. Such ballots can be sent in starting Oct. 5.
That is also the first day for early in-person voting, which will be available at the Long Lines Family Rec Center in downtown Sioux City on weekdays through October, plus the Saturdays of the 24th and 31st.
As for the election day voting, Gill said he investigated a plan to have all city voting precincts be set at the Tyson Events Center. He presented that option to leaders of the Republican and Democratic county parties, but hearing "some negative feedback," he dropped the idea.
Gill said he has worked out a plan to have Sioux City residents voting in 16 places, one library and 15 Sioux City School District buildings, where some schools may hold two or three polling precincts. In the surrounding county towns, a big number of polling places will be the traditional community centers.
