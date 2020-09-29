Woodbury County could have 30 polling places for November election

"It is gonna help us a lot, to get through the election in a pretty good financial position," Gill said.

He said a full spending plan has not been set for the money, which is a Planning and Operationalizing Safe and Secure Elections grant, which Gill learned about from the Iowa Secretary of State office. Gill said it likely could be spent on such things as supplies to sanitize polling places and to pay for training of poll workers.

He noted the general election expenses budget had been set before the pandemic impact was known, so the extra funding is a boon. As of Tuesday, there have been 5,566 positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, while the number of deaths in the county stands at 67.

Gill said he's aiming to lead a team to pull off the election in a safe fashion, where he anticipates the majority of votes, perhaps up to 24,000, will be cast by mail. He had encouraged mail voting in two special elections, a primary election and for the November election, but a step associated with the latter one resulted in a legal setback for his office.