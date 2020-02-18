Woodbury County defers repayment on loan to Correctionville grocery store

On Tuesday, the supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a measure to defer payments, until the store can be sold. CEDC had made all of the monthly payments of $1,151 to date, with $56,003 still owed. The scheduled loan maturity date was originally May 2023, but one previous agreement modification in 2018 had lengthened that to 2028.

The county loan program has since been ended, and on Tuesday county Community and Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser explained the proposal to defer payments in a memo.

"(CEDC) have recently enlisted a commercial realtor to sell the building and remaining assets to satisfy their obligation to the county. They request the deferment of their loan payments until the building is sold and they are able to pay the balance in full," Gleiser said.

Board chairman Matthew Ung said he discussed the matter with Correctionville officials, and Ung recommended approval.

"They have done their due diligence to this point for the county," Ung said.

"It is a building that needs to get sold," Supervisor Keith Radig said.