Woodbury County defers repayment on loan to small town grocery store

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to delay payments from an entity that borrowed county money in 2013 to help launch a Correctionville grocery store that has since closed.
Correctionville is a town of 851 people, which lost the grocery store in a fire in 2009. After months of work by Correctionville officials to launch a new store for residents to have food items for sale, the county board on in August 2012 provided a financial boost to the Correctionville Economic Development Corp.
The county supervisors gave a $25,000 grant that does not have to be repaid, along with approving a 10-year, 2-percent loan of $125,000, as the first loan out of a revolving loan fund created in 2010 to spur rural economic development.
Correctionville residents followed the model of Moville, Iowa, using a nonprofit development corporation to raise funds and own the store. CEDC picked Mark and Dawn McCrea, of Correctionville, to operate the store that was named The Mercantile, but the store closed after six years of operation in 2019.
On Tuesday, the supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a measure to defer payments, until the store can be sold. CEDC had made all of the monthly payments of $1,151 to date, with $56,003 still owed. The scheduled loan maturity date was originally May 2023, but one previous agreement modification in 2018 had lengthened that to 2028.
The county loan program has since been ended, and on Tuesday county Community and Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser explained the proposal to defer payments in a memo.
You have free articles remaining.
"(CEDC) have recently enlisted a commercial realtor to sell the building and remaining assets to satisfy their obligation to the county. They request the deferment of their loan payments until the building is sold and they are able to pay the balance in full," Gleiser said.
Board chairman Matthew Ung said he discussed the matter with Correctionville officials, and Ung recommended approval.
"They have done their due diligence to this point for the county," Ung said.
"It is a building that needs to get sold," Supervisor Keith Radig said.
Back in 2012, CEDC member Brad Knaack said the grocery will draw customers not only from Correctionville, but also nearby towns Pierson, Washta and Cushing.
On Sept. 30, 2009, the downtown Valley Grocery was destroyed by fire. The cost of the new store was estimated at $325,000, and broad community fundraising was used to help pay for it, in addition to the county loan.
When the Chet's Foods grocery store was built in Moville -- like Correctionville, the prior store was lost in a fire -- in 2009, the county provided a $10,000 grant. But after Dollar General came to Moville in summer 2016, Chet's sales quickly dried up, and the store later closed.
The Mercantile closed in spring 2019 after the business failed to sell at an auction. Dawn McCrea said Mercantile business revenues dropped by 20 percent after Dollar General arrived in Correctionville in 2016.