Woodbury County defers repayment on loan to small town grocery store

The county loan program has since been ended, and on Tuesday county Community and Economic Development Department Director David Gleiser explained the proposal to defer payments in a memo.

"(CEDC) have recently enlisted a commercial realtor to sell the building and remaining assets to satisfy their obligation to the county. They request the deferment of their loan payments until the building is sold and they are able to pay the balance in full," Gleiser said.

Board chairman Matthew Ung said he discussed the matter with Correctionville officials, and Ung recommended approval.

"They have done their due diligence to this point for the county," Ung said.

"It is a building that needs to get sold," Supervisor Keith Radig said.

Back in 2012, CEDC member Brad Knaack said the grocery will draw customers not only from Correctionville, but also nearby towns Pierson, Washta and Cushing.

On Sept. 30, 2009, the downtown Valley Grocery was destroyed by fire. The cost of the new store was estimated at $325,000, and broad community fundraising was used to help pay for it, in addition to the county loan.