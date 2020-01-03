Woodbury County Democratic leader says party chairs should stay neutral

In a strand discussing the topic in a Facebook post on Dumkrieger's page, Jackie Cordon, the chairwoman of the Adams County Democratic party, wrote on a chair who had endorsed a candidate.

"A staffer for another camp recently complained to me that when he called that chair and started talking about his candidate, that chair made clear who they had endorsed, hung up on him and then wouldn't take his calls. How is that staffer or candidate then supposed to have trust that the county party will assist (them)?" Cordon wrote.

Dumkrieger said he's had two candidates directly ask him for his endorsement, while virtually all the other Democrats with offices in Sioux City have had campaign officers ask him for that.

"I'm starting to get pressure," he said.

The chairman said a campaign staffer recently told him the members of that team were pontificating over which candidate Dumkrieger would likely caucus.

"They couldn't figure it out," he said. "To me, that is my greatest accomplishment as chairman so far."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.