Woodbury County Democratic leader says party chairs should stay neutral

SIOUX CITY -- He's been beset by requests from presidential candidates themselves, plus others affiliated with campaigns, but Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger is staying neutral and won't endorse any of them.
Dumkrieger in an interview said it is highly important to keep a level playing field for all of the Democrats -- which include polling frontrunners Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders -- coming to Sioux City as they seek to become the party nominee to oppose Republican President Donald Trump.
All the Siouxland and statewide campaigning will come to a head over the next five weeks in advance of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, which are the first state step in the selection of a nominee.
"I represent the party and everybody who elected me to put on a fair caucus," Dumkrieger said.
Like most other Woodbury County Democratic Party chairwomen and chairmen before him over the last 20 years, in spite of privately liking some candidates more than others, Dumkrieger is choosing to stay neutral. The exception was when chairwoman Penny Rosfjord endorsed Hillary Clinton in fall 2015, four months out from the 2016 caucuses.
According to a Journal article at the time, Rosfjord previously said a goal was to set an even playing field for Democratic candidates (Clinton, Martin O'Malley, Bernie Sanders, Jim Webb and Lincoln Chafee) to campaign in the county. She said that in spite of announcing that she will caucus for Clinton on Feb. 1, 2016, she would still work with the other candidate teams to help set up county events.
Dumkrieger said he understands why candidates want the endorsement of county party leaders as a possible boost to their campaigns, but said it is problematic to do that.
Dumkrieger said all presidential candidates should feel comfortable in seeking Woodbury County party help in working through possible event sites and other queries. He added that if a snafu arose on caucus night that seemed to aid the candidate Dumkrieger had endorsed, people could question his motives.
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
In a strand discussing the topic in a Facebook post on Dumkrieger's page, Jackie Cordon, the chairwoman of the Adams County Democratic party, wrote on a chair who had endorsed a candidate.
"A staffer for another camp recently complained to me that when he called that chair and started talking about his candidate, that chair made clear who they had endorsed, hung up on him and then wouldn't take his calls. How is that staffer or candidate then supposed to have trust that the county party will assist (them)?" Cordon wrote.
Dumkrieger said he's had two candidates directly ask him for his endorsement, while virtually all the other Democrats with offices in Sioux City have had campaign officers ask him for that.
"I'm starting to get pressure," he said.
The chairman said a campaign staffer recently told him the members of that team were pontificating over which candidate Dumkrieger would likely caucus.
"They couldn't figure it out," he said. "To me, that is my greatest accomplishment as chairman so far."
Congressman John Delaney, the first declared Democratic candidate for president in 2020, right, chats with Jeremy Dumkrieger during the Woodbury County Democratic Party second annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner in Sioux City, in October 2017.