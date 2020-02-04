Woodbury County Democratic leader warned precinct captains to avoid faltering Iowa caucus app

SIOUX CITY -- The head of the Woodbury County Democratic Party said he encountered problems when he tested a new app to report results presidential caucus night results to the state party. So, he advised all county precinct captains to be ready to call in results instead Monday night.

The blame game blew through Iowa on Tuesday, with people in the state and nation debating whether the lateness of Democratic Party caucus presidential results would end Iowa's first-in-the-nation status.

"People are upset and angry...Nobody wanted it to happen," Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said just before noon Tuesday.

Democrats hoped Iowa's caucuses would provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight for the past year. But apparent technology issues delayed the results as the state party suggested turnout was on track to match 2016 numbers. By late Tuesday morning, no caucus result had been released. In a news release, the state party said a "majority" of results could be released by 4 pm.

