Woodbury County Democratic leader warned precinct captains to avoid faltering Iowa caucus app

SIOUX CITY -- The head of the Woodbury County Democratic Party said he encountered problems when he tested a new app to report results presidential caucus night results to the state party. So, he advised all county precinct captains to be ready to call in results instead Monday night.
The blame game blew through Iowa on Tuesday, with people in the state and nation debating whether the lateness of Democratic Party caucus presidential results would end Iowa's first-in-the-nation status.
"People are upset and angry...Nobody wanted it to happen," Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said just before noon Tuesday.
Democrats hoped Iowa's caucuses would provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight for the past year. But apparent technology issues delayed the results as the state party suggested turnout was on track to match 2016 numbers. By late Tuesday morning, no caucus result had been released. In a news release, the state party said a "majority" of results could be released by 4 pm.
The state party, which is in charge of operating and reporting caucus results, created the new app to speed up the compilation of results. Dumkrieger said he's usually comfortable with new technologies, but he couldn't get the app to work. So, he told captains of the 43 county caucus sites to be ready to use the longstanding method of calling in results.
That's how Dumkrieger reported results from Precinct 14 in downtown Sioux City, but he ended up being on hold for roughly 30 minutes. He wasn't certain how many other precinct captains experienced problems with the app and tried to call in tallies.
Jeremy Saint, the captain at Precinct 3 at West High School, said he had no problems using the app to readily share results within about one hour after the 7 p.m. caucus start.
"The app worked fine for me. We were able to get our results in very shortly after we finished up," said Saint, who is a Sioux City attorney and also serves a president of the Sioux City school board.
Dumkrieger said there are competing interests in getting final caucus results in a world connected by often instantaneous technology.
"Everybody wants to know who won instantly," Dumkrieger said, while adding his stance that "getting it right is better than getting it fast."