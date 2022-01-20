Woodbury County Democratic Party switches to virtual caucuses on Feb. 7

WOODBURY COUNTY -- With caucuses coming up in Woodbury County on Feb. 7, the two main political parties in the area are taking two different approaches to the event.

Woodbury County Democratic Chair Jeremy Dumkrieger announced in a press release Wednesday night that the party will hold its caucuses online because of the ongoing spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the community.

"We had planned on having it at North High School but because of the expected spikes we decided to do our own thing and go virtual to keep everyone safe," Dumkrieger said.

Though the venue for the caucuses is changing, Dumkrieger said the reason for meeting remains the same: choosing a central committee and electing delegates who can move through the convention process when the time comes.

Because of the switch to a virtual space, Dumkrieger said he isn't sure how many folks may show up for the Democratic caucuses.

"We know that COVID has dampened spirits with everyone (but) I anticipate a higher turnout with online than in person. And this way people in Correctionville don’t have to drive nearly an hour to get here."

According to Woodbury County Republican Co-Chair Maureen Lake, Correctionville will be one of several places in Woodbury that her party holds its caucuses at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7. Along with the community center there, Lake said area GOP members will also be able to gather at: Hornick Town Hall, the Moville Community Center, North Middle School in Sioux City, the Sloan Community Center and Western Iowa Tech Community College.

"The people who go to caucus are the ones who pay attention and go to make their points heard," Lake said.

As for how many people might actually show up to say what's on their mind, Lake wasn't so sure. "It really depends on the weather."

