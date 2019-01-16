SIOUX CITY -- Deputies and sergeants in the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office will get raises running from 2.75 to 3.5 percent over the next four years under a contract finalized this week.
Members of the Communications Workers of America Local 7177, which represents 34 sheriff's office employees, ratified the four-year agreement, which also wasapproved by the county board of supervisors on Tuesday.
The union and county publicly presented their opening offers in December and had negotiated in private since then. The unionized deputies requested pay increases ranging from 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent for each of the next four years, while county officials responded with an offer from 0.5 to 1.5 percent raises Thursday.
With the agreement, the deputies will receive a 3 percent raise, effective July 1, for the next two years, then 2.75 percent raises will follow over the following two years. Sergeants will receive a 3.5 percent raise for the first two years, then 3 percent raises for the final two years.
Woodbury County Human Resources Department Director Melissa Thomas released details Wednesday of the CWA contract, which runs through June 30, 2023.
"These wages will keep the groups comparable with other counties of our size. The additional increase for the sergeants is intended to provide some separation between them and the deputies, along with trying to keep them comparable to counties similar in size," Thomas said in an email to the Journal.
The current three-year contract expires on June 30, and it includes raises of 3 percent for the first two years and a raise of 2.75 percent for the current fiscal year that began July 1, 2018.
The CWA Local 7177 is the only county union group to bargain a new contract this year. Several other unions have contracts that run through June 2020.
State and local unions covering public safety workers, like the sheriff's deputies, are exempt from most of the changes to the state's collective bargaining law approved by Iowa lawmakers in 2017. Other employees can now collectively negotiate only for base wages, and can no longer bargain over health insurance, vacation policy, workplace safety issues, and myriad other benefits and policies.