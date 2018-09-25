SIOUX CITY -- The county engineer doesn't support it and the sheriff hasn't weighed in, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed whether to allow county residents to drive all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on county gravel and blacktop roads.
Board Chairman Rocky De Witt brought the topic to the board meeting, saying several county residents have said they want to drive ATV's, plus he sees about a half-dozen of them drive daily by his home in rural Lawton, Iowa.
"I am leaning toward supporting it," De Witt said.
There was no vote on the topic, and De Witt said he wasn't sure when it might return at a board meeting.
The Iowa Department of Transportation doesn't allow all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on state or federal roads. Individual counties can set their own rules for ATV's on county roads, as Sac County has done, De Witt said.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra, who oversees the county roads system, said Plymouth County voted down an ATV proposal this year. Nahra also said a person was killed near Moville, when driving an ATV.
"We've already had one fatality through the illegal use of an ATV this year on county roads," he said.
"I see it as a real problem and a safety issue," Nahra added.
De Witt said he has noticed a trend of Woodbury County towns approving the use of golf carts, UTV's and ATV's. Nahra said that is true, but those are being driven on pavement and at lower speeds than how he's seen rural people illegally drive them on gravel roads.
Nahra cited numerous examples of people driving ATV's in a destructive manner, "turning donuts," and ruining gravel road sections by ripping them up.
"As far as I am concerned, it is vandalism, cutting ruts" into roads, he said.
Nahra said at a future meeting he could share several studies that point to the danger of ATV's on roads. De Witt said he could propose the county adopt an ordinance that allows four-wheelers, but not three-wheelers.
De Witt asked Sheriff's Office Maj. Todd Wieck if he had input on the ATV's proposal. Wieck said he was unsure, without being able to speak with Sheriff Dave Drew, who was not at the meeting.
Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said at "first blush" on Tuesday, he likes the concept of allowing all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on county roads. Taylor added that before making a final decision, he would like to see how the usage is playing out in Sac County.
Supervisor Marty Pottebaum said he was undecided, so more study is needed.
"My concern is the safety," said Pottebaum, a former Sioux City police officer.