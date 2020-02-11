Woodbury County elected officials could get 2.75 percent pay raises

SIOUX CITY -- After agreeing in principle to a budget that reduces county property tax levy rates and yet still will increase spending by more than $2 million, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday received a recommendation that could raise their own pay and that of four other elected officials by 2.75 percent.

As the final pieces of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget fell into place, the supervisors received the recommendation for 2.75 percent pay raises for nine elected county officials, which came out of a Monday meeting of the Woodbury County Compensation Board.

Iowa law holds that county official's wages work through a process involving county compensation boards, which recommend raises for each elected official. Members of the compensation board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.

The Woodbury County Compensation Board agreed to forward the 2.75 percent raise recommendation in the first proposal of the session, making for a much shorter process than in some recent years.

Under state law, the supervisors now have three options -- approve the recommended increases, give no raises or make reductions of the same percentage amount to all nine. County officials have taken lesser raises in some years.