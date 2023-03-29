SIOUX CITY – The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the full elected officials' wage increase recommendations on Tuesday, resulting in higher-than-historic wage increases.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan will receive a 22 percent increase, the supervisors will receive a 10 percent increase and Auditor Pat Gill, County Attorney James Loomis, and Treasurer Tina Bertrand will receive a 7 percent increase, starting July 1.

Supervisors in support of the wage increases said the larger-than-average increase for the supervisors and the sheriff is an attempt to bring the supervisors up after years of low wage increases and bring the county into compliance with the new “Back the Blue” law.

The wage increases were approved at the full amount during the FY24 budget hearing Tuesday night in a 3-1-1 vote with Supervisors Matthew Ung, Dan Bittinger, and Mark Nelson in favor, Keith Radig opposed and Jeremy Taylor abstained due to a “conflict of interest.”

Taylor’s wife, Kim Phuong Taylor, is being charged with 52 counts of voter fraud, which was reported to the FBI by Gill. Taylor said Gill had requested Taylor not vote on his salary due to this situation. He didn't believe it was a conflict of interest but decided to abstain to prevent distracting the board from the decision-making.

“I’ve never, nor will ever, let someone’s actions influence what I believe is the right decision as a supervisor,” Taylor said. He added if the supervisors approved a wage increase, he would not take it and stay at his current pay.

The board had the option to approve the increases as given, increase them, or decrease the recommendation by the same percentage for all elected officials. These increases also impact the department's deputies, who get a percentage of the increase.

Bittinger, Nelson and Ung gave a variety of reasons why they supported the full wage increases such as an already decreased tax levy, historically low supervisors' wages and the need to comply with the “Back the Blue” law. Radig was against approving the full proposal, instead saying he would support a 60 percent overall decrease to the recommendations.

The supervisors were able to close a $6.3 million budget gap this year and reduce the tax levy by one cent. The full compensation board recommendations were included during the budget process. Bittinger and Nelson cited this as a reason to keep what Bittinger called a “one-time increase.”

County compensation boards annually recommend salaries for each county elected official. The members are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries. The above increases were proposed during a meeting in late January.

Sheriff's wage increase

The compensation board’s hands are tied when it comes to the sheriff’s compensation recommendation due to "Back the Blue," a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year. The bill requires compensation boards to set sheriff salaries based on police chief salaries in cities with comparable populations.

"When they did that, they pretty much took away our discretion when it comes to the sheriff [recommendation,]" said Doug Phillips, who represents the sheriff on the compensation board.

Last year, the compensation board recommended a 31.35 percent increase to the sheriff’s salary matching the salary of Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller. The supervisors slashed that to 17.35 percent. When the amount was slashed, the supervisors were warned that it would cause this year’s suggested wage increase to be high, Ung said.

Nelson said that by approving the full recommendation for the sheriff, the county will follow the “Back the Blue” law and future sheriff increases will not be as large. Ung agreed, stating the law is out of their hands and attempting to lessen the increases will only further the issue into future years and create undo tension.

Board of Supervisors wage increase

The Board of Supervisors has taken a zero percent raise for the past few years and has taken a lower raise than other county employees every year for the past eight years.

Last year the compensation board recommended a 22 percent increase for the supervisors who took a zero percent increase.

Bittinger said the supervisors’ 10-year wage increase average was 1.75 percent before Tuesday’s vote.

Ung added for the last 10 years the board of supervisors has received the lowest average wage increases in the county.

Even after the 10 percent increase, Ung said it would raise the supervisors ' 10-year average to 2.4 percent, which would still be lower than the county’s wage plan employees’ 10-year average of 3.2 percent.

“I can live with that,” Ung said.

Supervisors claim Iowa Code allows the board to separate the supervisor's pay from other elected officials 30 days before approving the compensation board's recommendation.

On Jan. 10 the board attempted to separate their salary increase and take a zero percent increase before the compensation board met. The vote to separate failed 2-2. Nelson said he would have preferred to separate the supervisors' pay but was not elected to the board until Jan. 24.

Taylor said he would have also preferred the supervisors' wage increase be separated, stating a 10 percent increase for the supervisors is nearly twice the percentage increase of the unions, which are between 2 percent and 6.5 percent.

Woodbury County is ranked sixth in the state for its population. The county attorney is ranked 10th in pay, the auditor and treasurer are ranked fifth in pay, the sheriff is ranked 10th in pay, and the supervisors are ranked 47th in base pay.

To keep with comparable rankings and jump to sixth in pay, the supervisors would need to take a 38 percent increase.

The compensation board decided to proceed with a 10 percent increase to make it more approachable for the supervisors, as they were in agreement the supervisors would deny a 38 percent increase, the initial recommendation.

One of the supervisor's representatives, Dan Lynde, said if the board continued to take zero percent increase, the suggested raise to keep with comparable boards would continue to get larger and larger.

Treasurer, auditor and attorney wage increases

Last year, the compensation board recommended higher-than-normal wage increases for the rest of the elected officials due to a variety of reasons including inflation, historically low wages, and wages of elected officials in comparably-sized counties.

The board recommended a 9 percent increase for the auditor and treasurer and they received a 4.99 percent increase; and a 13 percent increase for the attorney who received 7.21.

No board commentary occurred on Tuesday regarding these elected officials.

Current elected official’s salaries are $150,467, for the county attorney, $130,961 for the sheriff, $101,261 for the auditor, $101,260 for the treasurer, $44,100.20 for the supervisor's chairperson, and $37,040.70 for the other supervisors before increases.