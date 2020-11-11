Woodbury County election tasks completed; turnout was 76 percent

SIOUX CITY -- Even as ballots continue to be counted in some states more than a week after Election Day, and President Donald Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden, Woodbury County has wrapped up its results.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in a Tuesday meeting conducted an official canvass of the votes, which showed 45,641 ballots were cast, which translates to 76 percent turnout of active registered voters. That percentage matched the statewide turnout.

Auditor Pat Gill, the county's chief elected official, said there were no major hiccups on Nov. 3, when 17,916 people voted in 30 polling places. Ahead of that, over four weeks starting Oct. 5, there were 27,725 early absentee ballots cast, a new county record.