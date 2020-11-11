Woodbury County election turnout hits 76 percent, matching statewide figure

SIOUX CITY -- Even as ballots continue to be counted in some states more than a week after Election Day, and President Donald Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden, Woodbury County has wrapped up its results.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in a Tuesday meeting conducted an official canvass of the votes, which showed 45,641 ballots were cast, which translates to 76 percent turnout of active registered voters. That percentage matched the statewide turnout.
Auditor Pat Gill, the county's chief elected official, said there were no major hiccups on Nov. 3, when 17,916 people voted in 30 polling places. Ahead of that, over four weeks starting Oct. 5, there were 27,725 early absentee ballots cast, a new county record.
Gill liked that so many people voted by mail and early in one satellite location, since community spread of the novel coronavirus has reached its top flow in Iowa in recent days.
In the presidential contest, Trump dominated in Woodbury County, outpacing Biden 25,700 to 18,683, or 56.73 percent to 41.23 percent. Of the Trump votes, 12,474 were cast on Nov. 3 and 13,226 were early ballots, while Biden got 13,776 early votes and 4,907 election day votes. Trump for months has questioned the legitimacy of the early voting process, saying it was susceptible to fraud.
Republicans gained full control of the five-member Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, sweeping all three races on the ballot.
In District 1, incumbent Republican Keith Radig got 51 percent to defeat Democratic challenger Kevin McCormick in a close contest, 22,102-21,071.
In District 3, Democrat incumbent Marty Pottebaum was unseated by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who had represented District 2 earlier this year before resigning amid controversy. Taylor edged Pottebaum, 22,503-20,585.
Support Local Journalism
In District 5, Republican incumbent Rocky De Witt won a second term, easily outdistanced Democratic challenger Patty Erickson-Puttmann, 25,555-16,894.
All those vote totals after the canvass were the same as first reported last week.
Additionally, Gill, a Democrat, won another term after getting 23,031 votes, well ahead of the 20,441 votes for Republican Barb Parker.
While lots of attention was given to the top races, there also were a host of items on the county ballot, such as filling rural township trustee posts. Several of those had low vote totals that resulted in ties, so in the Tuesday meeting, acting county board chairman Keith Radig handled the traditional practice of pulling names on pieces of paper out of a bowl to determine winners.
The final minutiae for the election involved the county supervisors placing signatures on certificates of election on all the results in more than 200 races.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.