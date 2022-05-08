Woodbury County Emergency Services director leaves, citing hostility from former director, other staff

SIOUX CITY – Andrew Donawa said he resigned after just six months as director of Woodbury County Emergency Services due to a hostile work environment he attributes to current and former staff, including his predecessor Gary Brown.

County leaders say they are investigating Donawa's claims internally.

Donawa claims Brown followed him in his county-issued vehicle, offered unwanted input and created a rift between himself and the department staff.

Brown denies the claims.

“I have never followed Mr. Donawa’s vehicle,” Brown told the Journal. “As far as causing a rift between Mr. Donawa and his staff, I did not do so.”

In his resignation letter dated April 11, Donawa attributed his departure to "current and former employees have created a hostile work environment."

In a statement, Supervisor Matthew Ung said: "As to the letter’s contents regarding current employees, we are investigating internally and unfortunately can’t discuss personnel issues."

After Donawa resigned, Brown approached the supervisors, offering to fill in as the director at no cost to the county until a new director is hired.

“Woodbury County and emergency services staff need and deserve a qualified individual to lead the department,” Brown told the board.

The board instead appointed Bob Welte as the interim director while county leaders evaluate the department and conduct a search for a new director.

Welte, a former director of Siouxland Paramedics, worked part-time for the Woodbury County Emergency Services.

“He is an extremely qualified paramedic, he focuses more on the mission than the personalities, and his collected demeanor is a welcome influence,” Ung said.

Donawa, whose last day with the county was April 29, had recommended Welte for the interim job.

Dispute over qualifications

Donawa, who was hired as director in November 2021 at an annual salary starting at $70,000, said he believes Brown was unhappy he was selected for the position over another member of his staff.

Brown, who retired in July 2021 after 41 years with the county, described Donawa as unqualified for the position.

“He lacked the pertinent credentials and years of experience to effectively perform in the capacity as the department head of an EMS Fire and Rescue Department,” Brown told the Journal. “Of all the candidates that applied for this position, some of which were employees of the department with multiple years of experience and had the necessary credentials to lead the department forward, it appears from Mr. Donawa’s resume, he was the least qualified.”

As a county taxpayer, Brown said he has the right to question and bring concerns to the attention of elected officials.

At the time of the hiring, Supervisor Rocky De Witt said Donawa was selected over the other candidates who were interviewed because of his leadership and his previous involvement with emergency services.

Donawa points out he has 10 years of experience in emergency management and services and has responded to disasters around the country.

Before taking the Woodbury County job, Donawa served as director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency in Burt County, Nebraska for just over a year. At the time, Donawa told the Oakland Independent that he was leaving because "there is no support from the (county) board and they don't want to educate themselves on what emergency management is.”

Donawa said he wasn't sure he would get the Woodbury County director's position after pointing out flaws in the current department.

After starting the job, Donawa said he took time to understand how the department functioned, before looking at how to make changes.

“I think Woodbury County has great potential, especially the emergency services division,” he said.

Conversations between former, current director?

Before his hiring, Donawa said he reached out to Brown to ask about the department. He said Brown criticized the county leadership and claimed the county eventually would need to hire him to train the new director.

“He didn’t have too many positive things to say about the county or the position,” Donawa recalled. “He was very vague.”

Brown said he has never spoken to Donawa in person or by phone. After Donawa was hired, Brown said he stopped by his office a few times to welcome him, but he was not there.

On Nov. 2, Donawa claims he received a Facebook message from Brown, in which Brown asked that the Emergency Services Department hire him as a consultant for a minimum of 20 hours a week, at a rate of $175 an hour. Donawa said he forwarded the proposal to courthouse leaders.

Brown said he doesn't recall reaching out to Donawa by Facebook, but confirmed he offered to serve as a consultant because the county supervisors waited for months to hire a replacement after he retired.

“I felt it was a reasonable offer for me to offer my assistance,” Brown said.

After his first encounter with Brown, Donawa said his job turned into an uphill battle.

Complaints regarding Donawa's actions

The first change Donawa said he noticed was that department staff started to be more standoffish and avoided speaking to him. Other staff also started complaining to the county Human Resources Department about him. At one point, the department was receiving daily complaints, he said.

“From what I understand he was only in the office a few minutes a week, which prompted several of the staff to call the Human Resources office and inform Woodbury County officials of their concerns regarding Mr. Donawa,” Brown told the Journal.

Throughout his tenure in Woodbury County, Donawa commuted to work in a county vehicle from his home in Decatur, Nebraska. The Burt County seat is about a 40-minute drive from Woodbury County's Emergency Services headquarters in Climbing Hill.

On Dec. 15, Donawa left work early to go home to Burt County with its response to forecast severe weather. The rare December storm system also moved into Woodbury County that night.

Before the severe weather hit, Donawa said he and other courthouse leadership staff were sent home. Donawa said he checked in with his staff and the Emergency Management Department to see if he was needed the rest of the day.

"I called multiple times to check-in, this was before the storms had even hit," Donawa said. "There's no point in me staying on the clock if I'm not needed."

When he got home, Burt County asked for his assistance due to their emergency sirens not functioning correctly.

After helping out Burt County officials, Donawa said he received the call to come help Woodbury County’s Emergency Management Department. Once he returned to Woodbury County, Donawa said he worked until 3 a.m. the next morning.

The storms produced high winds and multiple tornadoes, which damaged some homes and businesses in the county and downed a power line near Lawton that temporarily blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 20.

Brown questioned Donawa's decision to assist Burt County in the first place, let alone leave the county where he headed a department while it was in the midst of severe weather.

“In my 41 years with the county, Woodbury County never had a mutual aid agreement with Burt County, Nebraska,” Brown said. “Without that approved mutual aid agreement, it introduces significant liability to the Woodbury County taxpayers.”

Donawa claims the county is investigating how Brown knew about his whereabouts on the night of Dec. 15. Brown said it was common knowledge that Donawa left work early to go home to Burt County.

'Double-dipping' accusation

While in his hometown for Christmas, attending a police officer’s funeral, Donawa said he received a call from the Woodbury County Human Resources director. After stepping out to answer the phone, Donawa learned the department had received a complaint that he was “double-dipping” from his old job.

Emails were being sent from Burt County Emergency Management with Donawa’s signature line. Donawa said the staff must have forgotten to remove his signature line, as there was not a replacement director at the time.

“I was like ‘This is insane,’ ” he said. “I stepped out because I thought it was an emergency, and it was more drama.”

That complaint, he said, caused him to start searching for a new job.

Donawa said he brought concerns about the actions of current and former staff members to the board of supervisors, and he said the Human Resources Department tried to make changes to help.

“Andrew has given his best effort under challenging circumstances and done his best to take the high road,” Ung said in the statement.

Donawa said he is sad about leaving, having seen the potential for the Emergency Services Department, but said Welte is a great asset for the county and a good choice for the transition.

Going forward, county board chair Keith Radig said Tuesday there are continued conversations about restructuring the Emergency Services Department and the director's position.

