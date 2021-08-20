Woodbury County Emergency Services to fill vacant paramedic position

The board decided to start advertising for the paramedic position.

The board also decided to speed up the timeline for hiring a new director and told Human Resources Director Melissa Thomas to close the application. Thomas said there are enough “qualified” applicants.

The Woodbury County Emergency Services has been approved to fill a vacant full-time paramedic.

The Interim-Director _____ and _____ approached the board about filling the third full-time paramedic position due to a shortage for calls.

____ expressed he would not want to start the hiring process before the placement of a new director.

“______,” ______ said.

The board of supervisors approved the process in a 3-2 vote, with Rocky DeWitt and Mark Monson opposed.