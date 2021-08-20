Woodbury County Emergency Services to fill vacant paramedic position

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Emergency Services has been approved to advertise a vacant full-time paramedic position. The timeline for a hiring new director has also been sped up.
Emergency services Interim Director Dawn Zahnley and Medical Director Dr. Rick Colwell approached the County Board of Supervisors about filling the third full-time paramedic position due to a shortage of paramedics. Individuals representing other towns in the county also expressed the desire for this position to be filled.
The position has not yet been advertised and Supervisor Keith Radig said it would make sense to advertise the opening and get candidates.
The board of supervisors gave human resources the directive to advertise the position in a 3-2 vote, with Rocky DeWitt and Mark Monson opposed.
Currently EMS is operating with two full-time paramedics and one part-time paramedic.
Zahnley said there have been four calls where a paramedic was not available to respond. In the past year, she said there have been 33 times where a paramedic was on a call, and another call was received. Next week, she said there will be one paramedic doing 96 hours in seven days.
Chairman Rocky DeWitt said he would not want to start the hiring process before the placement of a new director. Supervisor Mark Monson agreed.
“I’d like to have the new director involved in hiring,” DeWitt said. “I’d still like to follow through on that.”
Monson said if a person is hired before a new director, the director’s hands would be tied.
Nick Laars, Bronson’s ambulance services director said the board is hiring a supervisor of the employees, and they are meant to deal with the employees given to them.
Supervisor Matthew Ung said the board made the decision to staff with three full-time paramedics.
“Since then, I’ve thought about this, I’ve looked into the data and I don’t see a good reason not to rehire immediately,” he said. “Paramedic coverage is something that you either have or you don’t.”
Ken Eyres, chief of Lawton Ambulance, said Lawton relies heavily on the paramedics. They have four paramedics but many times the paramedics are busy with other jobs or other obligations during the day.
“For us the biggest concern we have is we need that paramedic on the road as soon as possible,” he said.
Laars read a letter from Bronson Mayor Jason Garnand.
“Every day that goes by without these positions filled is a detriment to the health and safety of my residents,” Garnand said in the letter.
The board decided to start advertising for the paramedic position.
The board also decided to speed up the timeline for hiring a new director and told Human Resources Director Melissa Thomas to close the application. Thomas said there are enough “qualified” applicants.
