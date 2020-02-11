3 Woodbury County employee unions agree to 4-year deals with raises

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors wrapped up all pending details with unionized county employees this year on Tuesday, when voting to affirm agreements with three groups that will give raises ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent over the next four years.
The union and county publicly presented their opening offers in January, and in one day of substantial bargaining made much headway on the terms of a new agreement on Jan. 31.
With the agreements, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, union members will receive a 2.75 percent raise effective July 1, another 2.75 percent raise in July 2021, then 2.5 percent raises will follow over the final two years.
Woodbury County Human Resources Department Director Melissa Thomas released details of the contracts, which run through June 30, 2024, since union members ratified the accord and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors affirmed it in the Tuesday board meeting.
In one contract, 15 attorneys in the county attorney's office who belong to a local unit of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, agreed to the four-year deal with 2.75 and 2.5 percent raises. They are nearing the completion of an existing four-year contract in which raises were 3 percent for the first year, 2.5 percent for the second and third years and 2.25 percent for the final year.
Additionally, 61 administrative employees in the county courthouse who are also represented by AFSCME, agreed to a four-year contract, while 22 workers in the county Juvenile Detention Department, represented by an AFSCME unit, were involved in the third contract settled Tuesday.
Back in December, union workers in the Woodbury County Secondary Roads Department agreed with the county to a contract containing pay increases running from 2 percent to 2.5 percent over four years. That contract with members of the Communications Workers of America Local 7103 begins July 1, 2020.
Thomas said there will be no county union contracts up for bargaining in 2021.