3 Woodbury County employee unions agree to 4-year deals with raises

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors wrapped up all pending details with unionized county employees this year on Tuesday, when voting to affirm agreements with three groups that will give raises ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent over the next four years.

The union and county publicly presented their opening offers in January, and in one day of substantial bargaining made much headway on the terms of a new agreement on Jan. 31.

With the agreements, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, union members will receive a 2.75 percent raise effective July 1, another 2.75 percent raise in July 2021, then 2.5 percent raises will follow over the final two years.

Woodbury County Human Resources Department Director Melissa Thomas released details of the contracts, which run through June 30, 2024, since union members ratified the accord and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors affirmed it in the Tuesday board meeting.