Woodbury County employees in line for raises of 2.75 percent

Under state law, the supervisors now have three options -- approve the recommended increases, give no raises or make reductions of the same percentage amount to all nine. County officials have taken lesser raises in some years.

Iowa law holds that county officials' wages work through a process involving county compensation boards, which recommend raises for each elected official. Members of the compensation board are appointed by the elected officials, who are barred by state law from setting their own salaries.

Also in the meeting, Butler presented a list of $900,000 of larger infrastructure projects that could be included in the Capital Improvement Plan, or CIP.

The largest CIP expenditure under consideration was $650,000 for road replacement in Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. For the last several years the county has typically borrowed from $800,000 to $1.5 million annually to fund larger expenditures in a Capital Improvement Plan.