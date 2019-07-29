SIOUX CITY – A proposition to sell alcohol at the Woodbury County Fair for the first time in its history has been turned down by county officials.
The proposition, originally made by representatives of Sioux City's Awesome Biker Nights festival, was declined after time ran out to file the necessary paperwork for a liquor license, festival chairman Terry Douglas said. Awesome Biker Nights takes place annually on Sioux City’s Historic Fourth Street in an effort to raise funds for charities across Siouxland.
“It’s a learning deal for everybody,” Douglas said. “Which is a shame, because it would have been a fun event. But we’ll do it next year.”
Douglas said Awesome Biker Nights representatives were working with fair officials to sell alcohol at the fair, a decision that would have been a first in the fair’s history that dates back to 1928, according to Andrea Fleck, interim manager of the fair.
Although Douglas began the application process in early July, the Woodbury County Zoning Commission was not contacted until last Friday, according to David Gleiser, county director of rural economic development.
Gleiser said the county did not have enough time to complete the necessary steps to approve the liquor license. The process usually takes 30 to 45 days.
According to Mark Thompson, county fair board president, there was originally confusion on where the application should be sent – the town of Moville or Woodbury County. Thompson said that, along with other factors, led to the delay of the paperwork.
“We were blindsided and told to go through a different process,” Fleck said.
Thompson and Douglas agreed that Awesome Biker Nights and the Woodbury County Fair will be working together in the future to bring alcohol sales to the fair.
The issue was to be presented by County Auditor Patrick Gill. Gill said the zoning of the land was what killed the proposition.
“We tried to get it on there,” Gill said, referring to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors' Tuesday agenda. “I think the people (Awesome Biker Nights and county fair representatives) didn’t understand the zoning. They had to get a special use permit.”
