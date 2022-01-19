Woodbury County gets go ahead to use $10M of federal COVID funding on jail

SIOUX CITY – New guidance from the federal government will allow Woodbury County to use at least $10 million of its COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for the new county jail and sheriff’s office in the next budget year.

The board of supervisors had previously agreed to use $15.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding over two years to help cover higher than expected construction costs for the $58.4 million Law Enforcement Center.

Originally, guidelines for the use of the federal funding were expanded to include capital improvements designed to mitigate virus spread, as well as provide mental health services. A new HVAC system, a mental health office, three padded cells and six isolation or exam rooms are aspects of the project that county officials said could fit the guidelines.

The U.S. Department of Treasury published the final rule earlier this month on how the state and local fiscal recovery funds from the ARPA.

Supervisor Matthew Ung said the largest change was the addition of a one-time $10 million allowance of recovery funds to be spent on government services. These services include any police, fire and other public safety services, as well as general government administration, staff and administrative facilities.

So far, the county has not spent any of the $10 million in funding they received. They are slated to receive another $10 million in May.

Ung suggested the county use the initial $10 million for LEC expenses of $8.1 million and administration expenses of $1.9 million. If all of the funds are not spent by June 20, 2023, the remains will be spent on the crime prevention budget.

“By spending these funds on operating expenses of the county jail, and the salaries of the brave and underappreciated members of law enforcement who spend their workdays exclusively with those convicted of breaking our society's laws, we are spending these funds not only within the largest part of the budget, but on a legally mandated, morally required, fundamental function of government. We are not spending these funds on pet projects or selfishly trying to gain the most political points by handing the dollars out piecemeal,” Ung said in a document for Tuesday's agenda.

In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to replace the current jail, which is beset by a series of structural problems. But, just weeks afterwards, COVID-19 began spreading across the country. Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon.

Without other good options, the county board agreed to use up to $15.6 of its roughly $20 million in ARPA over two budget years to help cover the shortfall.

Opponents argued the county's decision would run afoul of federal guidelines for the billions of dollars the federal government distributed to local governments. They contended the funds would have been better spent on a myriad of local social programs.

The second round of $10 million in ARPA funds will have tighter restrictions and can only be used on categories such as "support the COVID-19 public health and economic response", "provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work", and "invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure."

Ung said portions could be used for the jail such as the $3 million in HVAC upgrade responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A separate portion of the final rule states the COVID-19 funds cannot be used on capital projects, such as new congregate facilities. Ung said that rules falls under a different usage and does not apply to the $10 million recovery allowance.

Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman agreed with Ung's understanding of the final Treasury rule.

In a separate motion, the board approved reducing the promised $15.6 million to $14.2 million due to the county receiving an extra $3,938,714 in funds from the bonds, at no additional cost to the taxpayer.

"Because $2.5 million was anticipated/budgeted, the decision to do this is now an almost $1.5 million benefit to the Woodbury County taxpayer," Ung said.

