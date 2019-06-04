SIOUX CITY -- The level of debt for the Woodbury County government continues to remain at a low level of 2 percent of the maximum allowed, after the most recent borrowing approved in a Tuesday meeting.
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved issuing a capital loan note of up to $787,559, for money to be spent on long-term projects in the current 2018-19 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The total county indebtedness is now $7.2 million. County Finance Director Dennis Butler said county officials take pride in having a low debt ratio, which now is 2 percent of the maximum allowed by law.
"For a county our size, we are pretty low in debt," Butler said in an interview. "We just don't have projects for which we need to borrow."
The details of the spending were not aired in the meeting, but Butler said the $787,559 includes $150,000 to upgrade technology at the Woodbury County Information and Communications Commission, $150,000 for computer replacements in several departments, and $160,000 for jail kitchen updates in the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center.
The loan will be repaid over five years, as is county practice for most of its annual borrowing. Butler said the loan will have a 2.4 percent interest rate, which he cited as comparably low.
Most years, the supervisors borrow at least $800,000 annually for varying projects. The new loan typically replaces another five-year loan that gets paid off each year, so the amount of indebtedness in any given year remains fairly constant.
Also in the meeting, a rural county resident complained about the condition of gravel roads, which has been an ongoing topic raised in the public comment portion of recent supervisors meetings.
Todd Shumansky, who lives in the 1200 block of Buchanan Avenue, spoke similarly to previous people, who said county maintenance rigs aren't adequately blading roads.
"My big concerns are the amount of maintenance the county is doing, which is going down," Shumansky said. "I see less and less gravel is being applied to the road."
County Board Chairman Keith Radig said county officials are "slowed dramatically" in keeping up with road needs, after crews were redirected to address substantial flooding in March.