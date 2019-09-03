Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra, who oversees plans for the county roads system, said Tuesday the priority list of roads was set in August. Nahra said 766 miles of gravel roads have been placed as priority roads, which is just above three-fourths of the total of 1,002 miles of county gravel and dirt roads.
Those roads will be in line to get a deepened gravel base, up to 3 to 5 inches, after recent months when farmers have complained about how the base is barely an inch in many spots. Nahra said the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors directed him to create the list of priority roads.
"We have really tailored the program for the folks who are concerned about the declining quality of our roads," Nahra said.
To be set as a priority for upcoming improvements, the gravel roads have to have a residence over a given mile stretch, have a livestock operation or have at least 50 vehicles drive by daily. Nahra discussed the plan with the county supervisors in an Aug. 20 meeting, and although no votes were taken that day, he said it was well received.
Nahra's proposal had three parts. Beyond listing the priority roads, he also pointed to 101 miles of gravel roads that would keep the current level of maintenance, without thickened gravel placement. Additionally, 71 miles of gravel roads with limited use are proposed to be converted to Level B, or dirt roads.
Crews work to inspect and make repairs to Hamilton Boulevard beneath the Interstate 29 overpass Monday morning in Sioux City. The underpass, which was closed over the weekend due to ponding water from the rising Missouri River, reopened later Monday.
Tall piles of field debris line a short stretch of 298th Street at Old Highway 141 north of Hornick, Iowa, Monday March 18, 2019. Numerous roads in the area are still closed in the aftermath of last week's flooding.
Currently, Woodbury County has 64 miles of dirt roads, and that number would rise to 135 miles if this step is pursued. Nahra said by November there will likely be a public hearing on moving those gravel roads to dirt roads.
Another public hearing lies ahead sooner, he added, which will involve discussions of how to fund $10 million to $11 million in gravel road improvements. Nahra said the earliest any such funding could arrive is with a new fiscal year in July 2020.
"We've got a lot to gear up for it. Finding the funding is the first part," he said.
In February, Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, pitched a non-binding proposal to set a goal of using future rural property tax revenues associated with CF Industries for the gravel project.
Nahra said county finance director Dennis Butler is now investigating using tax increment financing as a way to fund the $11 million. Any such move would require a public hearing for people to weigh in on that funding mechanism.
Nahra said county roads had a base of gravel of 6 to 8 inches into the early 1990s, while now it is a half-inch to 2 inches. He said the change occurred because of many years of budget constraints, due to both reduced road repair revenues and rising costs of gravel. Gravel roads over the last 10 years have been getting a combined 100,000 tons of gravel annually, compared to years with 170,000 tons of gravel in the 1980s.
Nahra said gravel roads were put in place in the 1940s and 1950s as part of an effort to "get Iowa out of the mud."
