Woodbury County is using COVID recovery funds to buy furniture for new jail

SIOUX CITY — The cost of furniture in the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will now come out of the county budget, freeing up project funds.

The Board of Supervisors approved the use of American Rescue Act funding for $941,000 in furniture for the LEC facility.

Originally, the Law Enforcement Center Authority was paying for the furniture as part of the lease agreement. The lease agreement will need to be amended before the furniture is purchased, said Shane Albrecht of the project consultant, the Baker Group.

County finance director Dennis Butler said it would make sense for the Board of Supervisors to purchase the furniture and a fixture because it will be a county building once the bonds are paid off. Albrecht said the building services department should oversee the items.

Taking the furniture out of the authority’s responsibilities frees up $940,000 in project funds. Butler said it will most likely return American Rescue Plan Act funding to the county, since that is the last funding source they will use.

The authority had already gone through the process of finding vendors. They went through the state master contract not a request for proposal. Albrecht said the state master contract is a process in which the state has already received bids and secured prices.

“It makes it so counties … can supposedly buy things quicker without going through the three-bid process,” he said.

Starting in January 2022 the authority created a team to review proposals and make a recommendation. In March the authority requested proposals, in May the authority reviewed the proposals and started working with Workspace located in Des Moines partially due to their involvement with the state contract, Albrecht said.

In October, Office Elements in Sioux City approached the authority about buying furniture from a local company that also has discounting through the state contract, instead of an out-of-town company.

The authority chose to stop any movement with Workspace and meet with Office Elements to get additional information.

County Building Services director Kenny Schmitz the county would need to submit a new request for proposals. He said in this case it would be unlikely the county would use the state contracts for discounted pricing. He also said it will cost an additional $10,000 to $15,000 to send out the request for proposals.

Supervisor Justin Wright asked it if will cost more for the county to purchase the furniture versus the authority. Butler and Schmitz said it is unknown until bids are received.