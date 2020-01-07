Woodbury County jail proposal will be discussed each Tuesday in public meeting

SIOUX CITY -- No one from the public showed up, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors began a new weekly routine to air the latest information about a possible $49 million jail referendum in March.

The supervisors for the next two months in each of their weekly Tuesday afternoon meetings will share key financial and other statistics about the jail that's planned by county officials, but which can't be built unless a public referendum passes. The supervisors said there should be a concerted effort to inform the public about the jail, so it will be weekly agenda meeting item.

They announced that public relations push a week ago, after one supervisor, Jeremy Taylor, said the referendum should be delayed from March to September. None of the other four supervisors want the delay, but they said the latest jail information would be shared each Tuesday.

For Tuesday's meeting, that meant sharing that the vote timing could be officially set after three meetings next week.

The supervisors don't hold the actual power to set the vote date, as another entity with that clout is aiming for the referendum to be held on March 3.