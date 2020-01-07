Woodbury County jail proposal will be discussed weekly in public meeting

SIOUX CITY -- No one from the public showed up, but the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors began a new weekly routine to air the latest information about a possible $49 million jail referendum in March.
The supervisors for the next two months in each of their weekly Tuesday afternoon meetings will share key financial and other statistics about the jail that's planned by county officials, but which can't be built unless a public referendum passes. The supervisors said there should be a concerted effort to inform the public about the jail, so it will be weekly agenda meeting item.
They announced that public relations push a week ago, after one supervisor, Jeremy Taylor, said the referendum should be delayed from March to September. None of the other four supervisors want the delay, but they said the latest jail information would be shared each Tuesday.
For Tuesday's meeting, that meant sharing that the vote timing could be officially set after three meetings next week.
The supervisors don't hold the actual power to set the vote date, as another entity with that clout is aiming for the referendum to be held on March 3.
In recent meetings, the county supervisors and Sioux City Council took steps to create a joint “authority” with the city and county, called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, which has three people as members.
By combining the two jurisdictions into one entity, Iowa law holds that authority referendums only need a 50 percent affirmative vote to be passed in public measures, which is a far lower threshold than the 60-percent level for local bond measures that raise property taxes.
The authority will meet at noon Monday to adopt bylaws, and consider setting the March 3 vote date, said Rocky De Witt, who is the county board member on the authority. That will be followed by a late afternoon Monday meeting of the City Council and on the next day, Jan. 14, a county supervisors meeting takes place, to affirm the date for the referendum.
The discussions involve moving from continuing to operate the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center jail in downtown Sioux City. After two years of discussions, the county supervisors have said it isn't defensible to spend at least $12 million on repairs to the downtown jail that opened in 1987 at 407 Seventh St.
The projected budget is $49,341,000, which includes $900,000 for the county to buy the 38 acres from the city, in a plot that is in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Holiday Village mobile home court.
If passed, the proposal would raise property taxes for county residents for 20 years. A projection shared in December showed people owning a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 could pay additional property tax amounts in the range of $21 to $36 per year.
However, the county supervisors plan to soon pass a non-binding so-called taxpayer protection resolution, in order to reduce raising property taxes. That could be done by tapping other revenues, such as the county sales tax fund, or reducing other big ticket county infrastructure expenses in the long range Capital Improvement Program for the next 10 years through 2030.
Taylor said Tuesday he was "hoping for a little more teeth" to forestall property tax increases, but "we cannot do more than a resolution."