Woodbury County jailers to receive 8 percent wage increase

SIOUX CITY – Woodbury County jailers will receive an 8 percent wage increase, with the county designating a portion of its COVID recovery funds to cover the increased cost of $285,000.

The jail head administrator's pay will also increase by more than $11,000.

The board of supervisors approved the wage increase on Tuesday in an effort to retain and recruit jail employees, especially for the new jail facility estimated to be complete in late 2023.

Supervisors Matthew Ung and Jeremy Taylor proposed the wage increases, based on a recommendation from human resources, after the topic was brought forward by Sheriff Chad Sheehan in the budget process.

The wage increase is on top of a previously approved 2.75 percent pay increase for the Civilian Officers union.

The board and human resources will craft a memorandum of understanding between the county and deputies union for the wage increases approved Tuesday.

The new rates will be: $12.33 an hour for 3rd class officers; $24.28 an hour for 2nd class; $25.26 an hour for 1st class; $28 an hour for senior; $31.26 an hour for master and $34.57 an hour for sergeant.

Melissa Thomas, the county's human resources director, compared wages to counties in close proximity and those with comparable sized jails.

In nearby Dakota, Sioux, Cherokee, Union and Plymouth counties, average county jailer wages range from $19.54 to $22.47 per hour. In the larger Iowa counties of Dallas, Pottawattamie, Story and Blackhawk, wages range from $24.05 to $31.38 per hour.

Capt. Todd Harlow’s salary will rise to $102,781 after the board approved an approved $11,218.54 base wage increase for the jail's top administrator.

The jail currently has around 70 personnel, which includes correctional officers and administrative staff.

In January, the board gave Sheehan the go-ahead to start hiring 18 new staff, including 15 correctional officers, as the department transitioned to the new Law Enforcement Center, under construction on the northeast side of Sioux City.

Six new correctional officers were hired earlier this year. Six more are scheduled to be hired in March and April 2023, and the remaining three are set to be hired in June 2023, as part of the fiscal year budget that begins Friday.

Adding the staff is estimated to cost at around $1.3 million, raising the total personnel costs to around $4.6 million per year.

When a $50 million bond issue for the Law Enforcement Center was pitched to voters prior to the March 2020 special election, supporters noted the larger jail would not require additional staff to operate.

County officials said the outside jail planners initially did not take into consideration the decision to stack the cell pods, rather than putting them side by side. Supervisors pointed out that stacking the cells will reduce project costs by about $1 million.

