Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center costs rise by $1.6M

SIOUX CITY – The cost to build the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center has increased by about $1.6 million due to various additions and changes to the project.

Some additions by the general contractor raised costs by $1.8 million, but Law Enforcement Center Authority officials identified other changes that saved $238,337, resulting in a net increase of about $1.6 million.

Authority Chair Ron Wieck said he has looked at each change thoroughly and believes all are needed to ensure the building is better than the current jail, built in 1985.

"Things do come along that need to be modified to make sure they're done correctly," Wieck said.

Initially, the authority approved a $58.4 million contract with Hausmann Construction, which submitted the low bid for the main phases of the project. Currently, the contract is estimated at $60 million, with overall project costs at $66 million. The total includes design fees, project management fees, land purchases, bond costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

The Authority has approved four prime contract change orders, which added $123,805.88 to the project.

Some of the main additions include:

- $150,864 for revised access road connection through the phase two building footprint;

- $23,307 for additional street lighting;

- $92,934.88 for added inmate communication devices and other electrical revisions;

- $56,610 to Winkler Roofing due to unpredicted material cost increases;

- $35,633 for Pauly Jail for project alternatives.

The largest increase to the project was the addition of four alternatives that were approved in 2021, totaling $1.5 million. The alternatives were:

- $844,200 for a space for the county attorney including offices, audio and visual room, break room, copy room, prosecutor office and city attorney office;

- $97,800 for a secure parking area with an 8 foot-tall fence for judges, correctional officers and other staff;

- $165,300 for extra space for future storage;

-- $375,800 to changing the parking lot surface from asphalt to concrete.

In March 2020, 57 percent of county voters approved a $50.3 million bond issue to finance the new jail. With interest, the 20-year bonds could cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million.

To bridge the gap between actual costs and the voter approved bond, the board of supervisors allocated $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funding to the project.

