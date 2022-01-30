Woodbury County law enforcement negotiations continue, new costs could be more than $1 million

SIOUX CITY – The new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center will require the Sheriff's Office to hire 18 more staff at an additional annual cost of around $1.3 million.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan asked the board for $508,444 for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to start hiring 15 correctional officers, one jail sergeant, one jail lieutenant and one warrant clerk for the fiscal year that begins July 1 with staggered starting dates.

The board decided to go with a third option, which staggered the hiring process more and reduced the initial cost of the new staff.

The board acknowledged $334.695.46 for all the positions in the upcoming budget, but it will not be officially approved until the full budget is taken up in March.

Currently, the jail is operating with 65 staff members, including correctional officers and administration. This costs the county $3.34 million each year. The 18 new employees will add $1.3 million in salaries.

Six new correctional officers will be hired in January and February this year. Six more will be hired in March and April 2023. The remaining staff will be hired in June 2023.

The hiring of staff for the law enforcement center underwent much debate during the Jan. 18 meeting. When the jail project was initially pitched to the community, it was said no additional staff would be needed.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan said one decision that lead to needing additional staff was stacking the jail cell pods to save roughly $1 million. He also said when Goldberg Group Architects spoke to another jail in Saginaw, Michigan that did not need to hire more staff for a similar sized jail, they were not taking into consideration that jail's use of civilian workers.

"It's a big screw-up," Supervisors Jeremy Taylor said in regards to Goldberg's original estimate.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt said while they may be spending more on staffing, they still save a significant amount by stacking the jail cell pods instead of putting them side by side.

The request was approved 4-1 with Taylor opposed.

Throughout the budget process, other organizations have seen budget cuts due to the board's desire to keep the tax levy the same. They need to cut roughly $2.6 million needs to be cut from the budget.

Various cuts and revenue increases of $1 million have already taken place. These cuts include the $180,413 cut from the sheriff's request.

The Woodbury County assistance programs were cut by $15,000. Currently, the programs have various state and governmental grants they can pull from, but all expire on Sept. 30.

The Department of Human Services was cut by $15,800 to better reflect historic spending numbers, the medical examiner budget was cut by $9,000 and the building services law enforcement center budget was cut by $25,000.

On Tuesday, secondary roads had a decrease in secondary road minimum tax asking of $140,000 and the district health allocation was decreased by $360,000.

Outside of budget cuts, the board has been denying a variety of improvement requests.

The conservation department was denied a $69,753 improvement request for an additional resource technician. They were approved a $600,000 improvement request for the Little Sioux park road replacement.

The emergency services department was denied an $88,740 improvement request for employee raises. They were approved an improvement request of $235,000 for repairs on the Climbing Hill facility, a truck replacement and purchasing equipment.

The board also approved a courthouse security improvement request of $47,276 for an additional deputy for seven months starting in Dec. 2022.

While most departments are asking for the same funding as previous years, the largest increase across multiple departments is fuel costs, benefits costs and technology support costs.

The board has been discussing various departments that could use the remaining ARPA COVID-19 funding that the county has not allocated to the new Law Enforcement Center, but no firm decisions have been made.

The budget talks will continue into February.

