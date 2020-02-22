Woodbury County leaders pitch $50M referendum, pointing to deficiencies in current jail

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew admits he's lost sleep over the long list of physical deficiencies at the county jail.
"It's a ticking time bomb," Drew told the Journal editorial board recently.
Drew and other county officials fear any one of several aging mechanical systems could fail at any time, which likely would force the evacuation of the jail's more than 230 inmates. If that happens, the county would be forced to pay millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails across the state, county Supervisor Keith Radig said.
"We're one air handling unit away from transporting everybody," Radig said Friday. "These are air handling units that are 15 years older than what their projected life was."
Radig said a county consultant has identified more than $22 million in "desperate repairs" to the heating, cooling and ventilation systems at the jail, which is part of the Law Enforcement Center built in 1987. And Radig points out the price tag does not even address the building's sinking foundation or continued exposure to harmful benzene gas that has leached into the structure. Those problems date to a filling station that previously operated at the downtown site, located across the street from the county courthouse.
Instead of pouring good money after bad, county leaders want to build a new jail at an estimated cost of $50.3 million on the outskirts of Sioux City. Proponents say a larger modern jail also would help eliminate ongoing crowding at the current jail, which has been running at or above capacity for years.
The only other option, county Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz says, is to "sit on our hands and wait for a failure that could be catastrophic."
On March 3, county voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to finance the proposed 110,000-square-foot facility, which would house at least 440 inmates, with room for future expansion.
The referendum would require a simple majority for passage. With interest, the 20-year bonds financed by the increased taxes would cost in the range from $64 million to $68 million.
The owner of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would pay an additional $21 to $36 per year, with the higher amounts in the initial years. Owners of agriculture land would pay around 54 cents more in taxes per acre.
County leaders point out the added cost to taxpayers could be minimized greatly if the larger jail allows the county to contract with federal agencies, such as immigration-related agencies, to house more federal prisoners. Officials estimate the annual revenue from such contracts could increase by $3 million each year.
Paula Elenz, of Sioux City, said she wasn't too familiar with the $50.3 million jail proposal, but, at first glance, thought it seemed "kind of pricey."
"But if they need one, they need one," Elenz said.
Rick Linduski, of Sioux City, said he is aware of the jail's deficiencies. Though he's not sure if he'll vote on the proposal, he thinks a bigger jail with more beds is likely warranted.
"If you put money into an old building, how long is that going to last?" Linduski asked.
While critics point out the current jail is only 33 years old, Schmitz said the facility get heavily used every minute of every day, without a break.
"Jails age four times quicker than a normal commercial building, just by the abuse it gets," he said.
County officials point out previous leaders skimped on some materials to save money at the time. For example, the jail was equipped with residential-grade plumbing, Radig said. Now the county is "constantly repairing" the deteriorating plumbing because it can't handle the commercial loads."
More recently, the county had to repair the fire alarm sprinkler after a line broke, Radig said.
"It's getting to the point if we don't do something, something's going to happen anyway," he said.
If the current jail had to be shut down for repairs for an extended period, it would cost an estimated $2.5 million for three months to transport and house inmates elsewhere. Drew points out that it's unclear where all the inmates would go, since currently there are only are only 15 to 20 open beds in other county jails statewide. And Iowa law prohibits transferring inmates to other states, like neighboring Nebraska or South Dakota, he said.
For the past several months, Radig and other county leaders have worked to build public support for the jail project, visiting other local elected officials and speaking to community groups. Council members in all 14 rural towns in the county -- Correctionville, Salix, Smithland, Pierson, Moville, Sloan, Oto, Cushing, Danbury, Anthon, Hornick, Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Lawton -- have signed letters of support for the project, with several councils unanimously signing off, Radig proudly said.
Larry Goldberg, the consultant from Goldberg Group Architects in St. Joseph, Missouri, who has worked on the jail issue for the county, has been involved in building more than 100 jails. Goldberg said he's seen when bond issues get passed for jails, it is in places where business and labor union officials, plus political leaders buy into the project. He said he's seen that kind of support for the Woodbury County proposal.
To help ease the referendum's passage, the county board and Sioux City Council took steps to create a joint city-county “authority,” called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. A three-person panel oversees the authority.
By combining the two jurisdictions into one entity, the county was able to tap into an Iowa law that says authority referendums only require a simple majority for passage. That's well below the normal threshold of 60 percent approval for measure that raise property taxes.
Goldberg said the authority method of vetting the jail is "wonderful."
"It is a message of collaboration, that a couple of governments can get together and make a public facility," he said.
Ron Wieck, a former state legislator and retired insurance executive, is chairman of the authority entity, and said building a new jail is "what's right for the next 40 to 50 years."
Schmitz said more than 30 sites were considered for the single-story jail before officials selected a 38-acre plot in the vicinity near 28th Street, just north of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community.
County officials said the site appealed to law enforcement officials for the many good highways leading in multiple directions, for transporting prisoners. Goldberg said the landscape of the site ensures that the single-floor jail won't be visible to a nearby church, and he added that it won't look ominous, with guard towers or walls rimmed with barb wire.
"Today's jails look more like office buildings than detention centers," he said.
Goldberg said the jail, sometimes called a justice center in discussions, will likely also contain courts for criminal cases, since judges, Drew and County Attorney P.J. Jennings are on board with that approach. Some courts are also housed in the jail, and having courtrooms in the new center would mean inmates could be moved within the building, rather than being taken to courts in the county courthouse, Goldberg said.
Schmitz knows people are loathe to increase their own taxes, but has heard "good support" in community feedback, so he's optimistic for the vote outcome.
"Hopefully we'll be able to see that pass...This is all about public safety," Wieck added.