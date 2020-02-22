Woodbury County leaders pitch $50M referendum, pointing to deficiencies in current jail

Rick Linduski, of Sioux City, said he is aware of the jail's deficiencies. Though he's not sure if he'll vote on the proposal, he thinks a bigger jail with more beds is likely warranted.

"If you put money into an old building, how long is that going to last?" Linduski asked.

While critics point out the current jail is only 33 years old, Schmitz said the facility get heavily used every minute of every day, without a break.

"Jails age four times quicker than a normal commercial building, just by the abuse it gets," he said.

County officials point out previous leaders skimped on some materials to save money at the time. For example, the jail was equipped with residential-grade plumbing, Radig said. Now the county is "constantly repairing" the deteriorating plumbing because it can't handle the commercial loads."

More recently, the county had to repair the fire alarm sprinkler after a line broke, Radig said.

"It's getting to the point if we don't do something, something's going to happen anyway," he said.