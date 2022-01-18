Woodbury County looks to sell county 184-acre farm to try and lower property taxes

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County supervisors have decided to sell the farm to help reduce property taxes needed for the next budget year.

For the past year, the board has discussed selling the farm, initially to offset higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center.

The 184-acre farm -- a set of parcels near Old Highway 141 -- has been owned by the county since the late 19th century. Originally, needy residents were allowed to grow crops there. In modern times the county has rented out the land.

In December, the county leased the farm to Rick Bousquet for $351.10 per acre for the next crop year.

Details of the pending sale still need to be worked out, including hiring an auctioneer, setting a public hearing and determining a timeline.

Based on comparable recent sales in the area, it's been estimated the farmland could fetch around $1.5 to $2 million at public auction. Near Oto, three parcels totaling 303.46 acres sold for $11,000, $12,000 and 13,000 per acre on Jan. 10, according to officials.

Proponents say revenue from the sale would help the board achieve its goal of keeping the current property tax levy the same or reducing it for the budget year that begins July 1.

Supervisor Jeremy Taylor recommended the board split the profits of the farm to reduce the debt service levy for the next two years. Taylor said it could potentially reduce the tax rate up to 17.5 cents for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024.

Supervisor Rocky De Witt said selling the farm feels like a "weak Band-Aid" to solve a temporary problem.

County budget director Dennis Butler said a sale would have to occur before June 1 for the funds to impact the fiscal 2023 budget that begins July 1.

To start the process, the county would have to produce an abstract, a collection of legal documents that chronicle transactions associated with a parcel of land. County officials say they exhausted efforts trying to locate the original abstract. The supervisors approved Sedgwick, Brennan, Tally & Co. of Sioux City to complete the abstract.

