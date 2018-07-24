SIOUX CITY -- With the scope of the project changed and some private donors pulling back funding, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are considering yanking some or all of the $1.5 million they had previously pledged to an exposition center in Sioux City.
"For the record, I am torn on 100 percent (financial) withdrawal," County Board Chairman Rocky De Witt said Tuesday as he led the expo center discussions during the weekly supervisors meeting.
With equestrian and other agricultural events no longer the focal point of the roughly $11 million expo center planned for the city's former stockyards, multiple high-dollar contributors -- including naming sponsor Bomgaars -- have pulled their financial support.
With the departure of approximately $2.5 million in pledged contributions, organizers are trying to keep enough money to cover the construction of the facility, which could be achieved through reductions in the overall cost of the project.
Siouxland Expo Center Board president Dirk Lohry two weeks ago estimated the project lost $2.5 million of the $5.5 million raised in private sector contributions. That came after organizers decided to reduce the size and cost of the facility, focusing more on accommodating large expos and youth sports and less on previously planned equestrian and agriculture events.
De Witt said he'll ask the City of Sioux City officials and perhaps other project leaders to update the county supervisors on the status of the project during the July 31 board meeting.
"I have concern that the entire project has changed," De Witt said.
He said he is leaning toward the county reducing the $1.5 million pledged, since De Witt said there is little "support" from county residents to proceed.
County supervisors Jeremy Taylor and Marty Pottebaum said they may not support dropping all the $1.5 million pledged by the county. Taylor said pulling all the county money could "jeopardize" a broader package of nearly $14 million in incentives coming to adjacent reinvestment district pieces.
"I still think it is a good project that will do well for the area, not just the city," Pottebaum said.
Supervisor Keith Radig said the scope of the project has widely morphed from 2006, when the original concept was to place an agricultural and equestrian expo center in Moville, at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds.
With the changes of recent weeks, Radig said, "Now it is more of a recreation center."
Design changes have cut the overall square footage from 200,000 square feet to below 133,000 square feet and reduced the cost from $17 million to between $11 and $12 million. It will have a much larger main arena, but no longer includes equestrian-specific features like a warm-up arena.
Lohry said as sponsors have pulled donations, others have increased them, excited about the changing opportunities for the venue.
The Bomgaars family, a longtime supporter of the project, had previously committed $650,000 as a naming sponsor. Earlier in July, the Sioux City Council voted to return a $95,000 donation to the Howard Logan family in Moville, who had an interest in funding a place for equestrian events.
The facility is part of Sioux City's Reinvestment District, a combination of four projects that will leverage a combined $13.5 million in state dollars.
The expo center is expected to get $6.5 million of that amount, along with $2 million from Sioux City, $1.5 million from Woodbury County, $1 million from Missouri River Historical Development and more in private donations.
The project remains in the design phase. Organizers expect construction to begin in summer 2019 and conclude in 2020. The building would be owned by the Siouxland Expo Center board and managed by Sioux City's Parks and Recreation Department.