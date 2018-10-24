SIOUX CITY | First the Sioux City School Board, and now the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have stopped live airing of their board meetings, which some local taxpayers watched online in real time.
The last live airing of a Sioux City School Board meeting on the school district's website took place in June 2017, and subsequent meetings have been delayed by a few days from going up online, so that closed captioning can be added for hearing impaired people.
Woodbury County officials are also investigating adding closed captioning to videos.
Last year, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said a complaint had been filed about people displeased that online live showings of the school board meetings are not closed captioned, in which words of the speakers would be shown. Gausman said it was too expensive to pay a firm $25,000 to provide live closed captioning and other expenses that would be necessary.
Similarly, the current lack of closed captioning on the Woodbury County board meetings led to the end of live-streaming the weekly Tuesday sessions via a YouTube channel.
During Tuesday's meeting, County Attorney P.J. Jennings explained the threat of a lawsuit by groups advocating for meeting access by all people meant the county should be wary. In a discussion of topic that hadn't been on the meeting agenda and came up during the public comment period, Jennings and the supervisors discussed whether the few years of existing YouTube videos should also be taken down.
County board chairman Rocky De Witt, of Lawton, said that halting the live-streaming was the best course of action. He said he hopes having no live videos will be short-lived, since a new device could add the closed captioning.
"The County Attorney advised the board to stop live-streaming until a solution is found, and we are waiting for direction since there is conflicting information regarding the difference between streaming to internet, which we are currently doing, or going straight to cable or television, like the Sioux City Council meetings," De Witt said.
"We are doing our best to be in compliance with the ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) and are anxious to return to the transparency of the past few years."
Supervisor Matthew Ung, of Sioux City, said it is unfortunate the threat of a lawsuit, possibly from an organization in California, negatively impacted a good service. Ung said there have been no complaints from Iowans about the meeting livestreaming.
"The fear of a lawsuit is what is driving this...It is the classic case of you do something nice, transparent, and people ruin it," Ung said.
In 2014, the county board began sharing video of the late Tuesday afternoon weekly meetings through YouTube on a delayed basis, a few hours after the sessions ended. An expense of $17,274 was paid some months later to improve the quality of board meeting videos.
The meetings began being aired in real time on the online video service in August 2016, after buying live streaming equipment and installation services from Kingsbury Electronics in Sioux City for $1,316.
Ung said the county should investigate closed caption vendors to price how much adding the service will cost.
"It does no one any good to blind the media and the public to what the board discusses in one fell swoop," Ung said.