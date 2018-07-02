SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County supervisors are no longer pushing to get an amended sharing agreement with the two other counties in the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services as Woodbury begins its final year in the regional group.
Boards of supervisors in Plymouth and Sioux counties declined to sign a new memorandum of understanding to supplement the current sharing agreement, which the Woodbury County board asserted was necessary for the budget year that began Sunday.
On Monday, the first business day for the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Woodbury County supervisors, in a special meeting, voted 3-1 to approve a position statement on the status of their working relationship with Sioux Rivers, as well as the new region Woodbury will join on July 1, 2019, the Rolling Hills Community Service Region. The statement said Woodbury County recognized Sioux and Plymouth counties have no impetus to sign a new agreement, so as Woodbury County continues in Sioux Rivers they will not mount a legal challenge, but "continue to monitor expenditures and the Sioux Rivers budget very closely."
A member of the public questioned why passing the position statement was necessary. Dick Owens, of Sioux City, said county officials could monitor the budget without publicly announcing it.
"I don't see why this has any relevance at all," Owens said.
In spite of a long series of discussions, disagreements and meeting machinations since 2017 to join Rolling Hills, Woodbury County supervisors voted to exit the Sioux Rivers group on July 1 but never actually left.
The three counties founded Sioux Rivers in 2014 when Iowa moved from a county-based to regional system for providing mental health services to disabled, low-income and other Iowans. Woodbury County sought to leave Sioux Rivers, over disagreements on management style, but the state Department of Human Resources said that can't happen until the fiscal year that begins July 2019.
Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, in recent weeks, has said a new memorandum of understanding that supplements the sharing agreement for all three counties was needed. Taylor said the MOU was written based on discussions Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven had with officials from all three counties on May 29.
In the statement approved Monday, which Taylor read in its entirety of two full pages, he said Foxhoven had seen the MOU completed by June 8 and that it "accurately reflected the consensus reached at the meeting." Taylor said the original MOU that the Sioux and Plymouth counties did not sign was updated to a new version on June 27.
Taylor said Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond on June 28 said Plymouth County officials might not move on that MOU until August. Additionally, the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on June 29 discussed and did not vote on the MOU, Sioux County Auditor Ryan Dockter said.
"The consensus was that they weren't going to sign the version Woodbury County wanted," Dockter said in an interview Monday.
Taylor said the most important part of the MOU specifies how the shared 2019 budget of the region can or cannot be changed.
With no MOU agreement on the horizon, Taylor said the work ahead involves watching the Sioux Rivers budget for the next year and to plan for "the bright future we anticipate when we join Rolling Hills." He said that Rolling Hills work will include August planning on how mental health providers may deliver services and pinpointing the FY 2019-20 budget by March.
Last week, Mark Sybesma and Dennis Wright of Sioux County and Don Kass and Mark Loutsch of Plymouth County told the Journal they see no compelling reason to sign the MOU.
In the Monday meeting, Taylor said approval of the position statement was necessary, as "it is important that we speak collectively." But Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, the dissenter in the 3-1 vote, said the disagreements with Sioux and Plymouth counties should have been worked out long ago.
"We have gotten to July 1... Everything is still in limbo," Pottebaum said.
Taylor responded, "This statement is to put to rest any limbo."
Pottebaum then said, "Do we believe this or are we just putting out good words?"
Taylor said Woodbury County will no longer push for the MOU, and that "all we want is a relatively stable budget... We need to start looking forward rather than backward."
Rolling Hills Community Service Region includes seven counties to the east, with Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida. A majority of the seven county boards of supervisors individually voted by May to add Woodbury County in 2019.