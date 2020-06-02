Woodbury County official reports people leave voting line after man refuses to wear mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County's top election official reported steady lines at two of the five polling places Tuesday, and a Sioux City incident where a man feuded with people who wore masks while waiting to vote.

People are voting in Iowa through 9 p.m. in the primary election that will reduce multi-candidate fields to nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties. County Auditor Pat Gill typically provides an update on voting at 4 p.m., and at that point he said voter turnout was 26 percent.

The breakdown is that 13,219 ballots had been turned in early, while a combined 1,814 votes had been cast in person over nine hours in the five polling places.

Gill said there was one notable incident at the Riverside Elementary School in Sioux City. Gill was not present, but said a poll worker described a man who was unhappy with the request to wear a face mask or have hand sanitizer sprayed on his hands, as suggested precautions in a time of community coronavirus spread.

"The guy was challenging other folks for wearing masks," Gill said.