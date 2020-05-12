Woodbury County official says coronavirus could mean fewer polling places in November

Part of his reasoning for opening only two sites, Gill testified, was the safety for election workers, most of whom are over age 65 and fall into a higher risk to be susceptible to COVID-19.

Bertrand had argued that having only two sites open would lead to larger crowds at the polls, potentially increasing voters' exposure to the coronavirus. He believed more polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.

Gill said Tuesday that this isn't a popular time to be the county auditor, and cited how he had difficulty lining up the five primary voting places, which include two in Sioux City and one in each of the towns of Sergeant Bluff, Moville and Oto.

"I had an ugly conversation just trying to get one place," Gill said.

He added, "We can't be put into a position where we go into a place and at the last minute they say 'no.'"

In March, Gill announced his initiative to encourage as much mail balloting as possible for the July 7 special election and June 2 primary election, so as to make people less likely to add to community spread of coronavirus.