Woodbury County official says coronavrius could mean fewer polling places in November

SIOUX CITY -- The June primary election is still three weeks away, but the bigger November general election is on the mind of Woodbury County's chief elections official, who said Tuesday he fears any continuing novel coronavirus spread in five months could make it highly difficult to line up multiple polling places.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said officials who are in charge of school buildings and other places that have been typically used as polling spots are "nervous" about members of the public coming to vote.
"If things don't turn around by November, things are going to get pretty nasty," Gill said.
Gill brought up the topic at the end of the weekly county board of supervisors meeting. That came one day after he announced five polling places for June 2, after District Judge Jeffrey Poulson issued a May 1 consent order ordering Gill to have five balloting sites, for one in each of the county's five state representative districts.
Former state senator Rick Bertrand sued Gill and the county last month, saying Gill's prior plan to have only two polling sites would suppress voter turnout, leaving fewer voting opportunities for county residents. Poulson's order was the result of talks between attorneys for both sides since a late April hearing in Woodbury County District Court.
Part of his reasoning for opening only two sites, Gill testified, was the safety for election workers, most of whom are over age 65 and fall into a higher risk to be susceptible to COVID-19.
Bertrand had argued that having only two sites open would lead to larger crowds at the polls, potentially increasing voters' exposure to the coronavirus. He believed more polling sites would mean smaller crowds at each site.
Gill said Tuesday that this isn't a popular time to be the county auditor, and cited how he had difficulty lining up the five primary voting places, which include two in Sioux City and one in each of the towns of Sergeant Bluff, Moville and Oto.
"I had an ugly conversation just trying to get one place," Gill said.
He added, "We can't be put into a position where we go into a place and at the last minute they say 'no.'"
In March, Gill announced his initiative to encourage as much mail balloting as possible for the July 7 special election and June 2 primary election, so as to make people less likely to add to community spread of coronavirus.
The single-day total of Woodbury County deaths due to COVID-19 reached a new high Tuesday, with four deaths attributed to the disease caused by coronavirus.
Siouxland District Health Department reported the deaths along with 314 new positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 13 Woodbury County residents have now died from COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.