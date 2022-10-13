Woodbury County officials consider setback distances for CO2 pipeline

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials are looking at amending the zoning ordinance to address potential hazards of liquid pipelines.

In response to Navigator Heartland Greenway and Summit Carbon Solution projects bringing pipelines throughout Woodbury County, the Board of Supervisors wants local rules in place to protect from hazards.

Summit Carbon Solutions is working to acquire 20.5 miles of pipeline through Woodbury County running nearly straight from south to north past Merrill.

Dallas-based Navigator Heartland Greenway is also working to acquire land for their proposed pipeline skirting Sioux City on the east and south sides and extending into Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska.

On Tuesday board chair Keith Radig proposed directing staff to create an ordinance for pipeline setback distances. The board agreed unanimously.

He said the county put setbacks for wind turbines to protect county landowners, and this would be similar. He also said this could protect the county in the permitting process.

“I don’t want there to be an accident that something happens and then the county gets sued because we failed to have any kind of setbacks,” he said.

At various recent meetings, local residents have approached the board regarding the project and what other counties throughout the state are doing to prevent the pipelines, or protect the county.

Mark Nahra, secondary roads director, said pipelines have been taken out of local government control similar to how hog confinements were. He said most of the setbacks and siting are regulated by the state or federal government.

“We have minimal ability to regulate,” he said.

Dan Priestley, zoning coordinator, said there are three possible options for the county to pursue. He believes the best option is the use of the zoning ordinance and adding language to the conditional use aspect.

Priestley said the county should focus on areas they do have local authority over including designating roads for the construction equipment and protecting residents from dust during construction.

Shelby County’s attempt to regulate pipelines has been frequently referenced. The county is considering an ordinance amendment that would create setbacks for carbon capture pipelines as well as hazard mitigation.

Shelby’s board of supervisors is proposing setbacks of:

- A two-mile setback from city limits;

- A half-mile setback from schools, churches, hospitals and nursing homes;

- One-quarter mile from a public park or public recreation area;

- 1,000 feet from any occupied structure;

- 1,000 feet from a confined animal feeding operation or facility and;

- 1,000 feet from power, water or wastewater facilities.

After doing research, Radig said he would like a local ordinance with a 500- foot setback with language that it will not supersede federal law.

“From pipeline accidents that I’ve read about, most of them have a cloud somewhere around more like 500 feet,” he said.

Assistant County Attorney Joshua Widman said he believes Shelby County is working with an outside legal firm and anticipating litigation. He believes if Woodbury County created an ordinance, it would also likely be litigated.

Supervisor Matthew Ung asked Widman to reach out to Shelby's law firm to get more information.