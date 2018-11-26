SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rocky De Witt is delaying a look into allowing people to drive all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on county gravel and blacktop roads, an action he announced after a man spoke against the proposal in the most recent county board meeting.
The topic was not listed on the Tuesday meeting agenda, and John Smith of rural Sioux City led off the meeting by using the public comment portion to criticize the proposal.
"I thought I better come over and be a stick in the mud," Smith said, referencing how five people spoke on October 30 in unanimous support of a proposal to allow people to drive ATV's and UTV's.
That's when the county supervisors held a public hearing and first reading of a resolution that would designate some county roads as usable for ATV's and UTV's. The public hearing was part of the three required readings of the resolution, and on Tuesday De Witt said the process was being halted, perhaps until February.
"We may need to go back to square one," De Witt said, as the mechanism for addressing the driving topic is the hangup.
De Witt said he's talked with Woodbury County Attorney Office personnel, who have said a better way to formalize any new ATV's driving rules would be through an ordinance process, as a means for more precision and better enforcement.
It will be "an ordinance with some teeth in it," De Witt said.
Smith said having all-terrain vehicles will be dangerous on some county roads, including the hilly portion of Buchanan Avenue where he has lived for 25 years.
"It is just an accident waiting to happen," Smith said, then added, "I moved out there to get away from traffic."
In the meeting last month, Don Groves, of rural Bronson, Iowa, who presented a petition with 279 signatures of people who want the county to allow the all-terrain vehicles.
“They are ATV riders, non-ATV riders…There are probably more non-ATV riders on that list,” Groves said.
De Witt brought the topic to the county board in September. He said the most recent count is that 42 Iowa counties allow the all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to be driven.
Iowa code doesn't allow all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on primary highways or federal interstates. Individual counties can set their own rules for ATV's on county roads.
Many Woodbury County towns have recently approved ATV use on streets.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra, who oversees the county roads system, has spoken against the measure, saying ATV's tear up gravel roads and could cause injuries to people.
County Sheriff Dave Drew said deputies have noticed people driving ATV’s and UTV’s on county roads, but have made no large practice of ticketing them. Drew likened it to fireworks calls near Fourth of July, before their use was legally broadened in Iowa in 2017, as “not much of a priority” in public safety enforcement.