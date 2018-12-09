SIOUX CITY -- After four straight years of lowering Woodbury County's property tax levy, the county supervisors in a few weeks will again try to fund departments next year without digging deeper into taxpayers' pocketbooks.
County Budget Director Dennis Butler said the goal is to keep the property tax levy the same or reduce it, which he said would become an easier task if the combined amount of assessed property valuations in Woodbury County rises.
Butler said initial steps toward setting the 2019-20 fiscal year budget have begun, as county department heads have submitted their proposals. The requests will be put into budget form by the first supervisors meeting to address the financial plan of revenues and spending, which will likely be held Jan. 2.
In leaner times a few years ago, department heads were told to keep operating budgets to no growth from the prior year. Butler said there was no such limit this year.
"Submit what you need to do your job, but keep it within reason," Butler summarized as the message to department heads.
Human Resources Department Director Melissa Thomas said a key positive development for setting the 2019-20 budget is that the projected health insurance costs for county employees will not rise. There also was no increase in those health costs in the current budget year.
In approving the current $54.7 million budget in March, the supervisors affirmed a financial plan of expenses and revenues that includes lower levies for property owners living in both town and rural areas.
The tax rates in the current year are $7.29 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for city residents and $9.53 per $1,000 for rural residents. The rates for the prior fiscal year were $7.41 for city residents and $10.38 for rural residents.
Prior to the financial plan that passed in March 2015, the county had not passed a budget with a lower property tax rate for at least 15 years.
The next budget will run from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. All Iowa counties must set their yearly financial plans by March 15, and Butler said the final public hearing will likely be held March. That will follow extensive deliberations in weekly Tuesday meetings in January and February.
If enough cuts are not found by then, additional steps to find other revenues, tap reserves or cut expenses more deeply could be pursued in February, Butler said.
A projection of the FY 2019 property tax levy will be aired as meetings progress in January.