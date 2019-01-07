SIOUX CITY -- There's something of an urban-rural question hanging in Moville, Iowa.
A shift could be at hand in the Moville area, as the Woodbury County supervisors on Tuesday will discuss a proposal to move money from a bridge replacement project just north of that town to instead modernize infrastructure on Moville's southside frontage road.
A year ago, the county supervisors slotted $700,000 to put a new bridge on Haskell Avenue. But since late 2018, Moville and county officials have been discussing whether the county money would be better spent to boost infrastructure on the Moville frontage road.
During the 4:30 p.m. Tuesday supervisors meeting at the Woodbury County Courthouse, Board Chairman Keith Radig will lead a discussion on "postpone, perhaps indefinitely, the Haskell Avenue bridge."
Radig supports the proposal for the county and city of Moville to share costs for the frontage road redevelopment. Moville officials want to promote economic development options along the frontage road, which runs parallel with U.S. Highway 20.
A memo about the agenda item recommends deleting the Haskell bridge from slated projects, and redirecting $500,000 to another county bridge and $200,000 to the frontage road. The memo says the county could provide another $150,000 to the frontage road, by potentially using $75,000 from the county's local option sales tax fund in each of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years.
If all those steps are approved, $400,000 could be coming to the frontage project from the county in the next two years, while the Moville City Council discusses additional financing of its own.
Moville city officials are discussing making numerous infrastructure improvements to Frontage Road between Second and Fair streets from 2018 to 2025. Those could include street paving, replacing the sanitary sewer system, and other work to make the area an attractive location for businesses.
Since July 2016, a Lewis Drug pharmacy, Dollar General store, Movillatte coffee shop and Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home and Monument Company have opened on the frontage road.
The Haskell bridge is on a timeline for a bid-letting in summer 2019. The bridge took hits in two severe water events from McElhany Creek between 2014 and 2017. The structure has been removed and the bridge area is barricaded.
Some rural Moville people cited the necessity of replacing the bridge. Many Moville residents used Haskell Avenue as the quicker way to reach County Road K64 to the north than going via Iowa Highway 140. Those three roads essentially form a triangle, with Haskell as the shorter option than Highway 140.
Woodbury County Engineer Mark Nahra has said closing Haskell would mean a drive of one-half mile longer, something that might cost drivers a minute of time.