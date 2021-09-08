Woodbury County removes requirement for quality assurance questionnaire for projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have removed a step in the bidding process that required contractors to complete a quality assurance questionnaire.

Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said the questionnaire has caused higher contract bids, increased staff costs, decreased competition and added subjectivity to the bidding process.

The quality assurance questionnaire was a major part of the discussion regarding the bids for the new Law Enforcement Center.

The questionnaire was required to be completed by winning bidders for contracts in excess of $300,000 to make sure they adhered to all laws. It was intended to add a layer of security, according to county documents.

The board voted 4-1 to abolish the use of agenda approvals and resolutions related to the questionnaire.

Felicia Hilton, political director of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, asked the board to consider a replacement for the policy to help prevent subcontractors from hiring other subcontractors that don’t use quality labor or don’t provide proper workers compensation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}