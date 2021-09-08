Woodbury County removes requirement for quality assurance questionnaire for projects

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have removed a step in the bidding process that required contractors to complete a quality assurance questionnaire.
Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz said the questionnaire has caused higher contract bids, increased staff costs, decreased competition and added subjectivity to the bidding process.
The quality assurance questionnaire was a major part of the discussion regarding the bids for the new Law Enforcement Center.
The questionnaire was required to be completed by winning bidders for contracts in excess of $300,000 to make sure they adhered to all laws. It was intended to add a layer of security, according to county documents.
The board voted 4-1 to abolish the use of agenda approvals and resolutions related to the questionnaire.
Felicia Hilton, political director of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, asked the board to consider a replacement for the policy to help prevent subcontractors from hiring other subcontractors that don’t use quality labor or don’t provide proper workers compensation.
Schmitz provided letters of feedback from outside entities who have used the quality assurance questionnaire and explanations as to why the extra step is not as effective as intended. Kevin Rost with Goldberg Group Architects said the questionnaire is redundant to the standard contract documents in place.
CW Suter Services President John Baker agreed, saying the questionnaire is a duplication of the bonding process and the AIA documents that are used for bidding the project.
Rost said asking about a contractor’s financial standing and past litigation could potentially result in legal action or bid protests.
“At the point this questionnaire becomes part of public record, a contractor that wasn’t selected could potentially file a bid protest or take other legal action on the grounds they feel the awarded contractor should have been disqualified based on a particular question’s response,” Rost said.
Reviewing the questionnaire and responding to individuals’ and organizations’ views has also created more work for those involved. Rost said the LEC Authority, the county Baker Group and Goldberg Group Architects have put in an “exorbitant” amount of time and effort.
Schmitz said he did not track his hours, but the Baker Group said they spent more than 350 hours working on the quality assurance questionnaire.
“I just don’t believe it’s working for us and that is why I’d like to abolish it,” he said.